Electric Mercedes-Benz EQC scores five-star safety rating

The Mercedes-Benz EQC was one of seven models to score a maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in the latest round of testing.

The other new cars to receive top marks from the safety body were the Skoda Kamiq, Ssangyong Korando, BMW Z4, Audi A1 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Mercedes’ first electric production model matched its Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-tron rivals, with the four-year-old Tesla Model X set to be assessed by Euro NCAP later this year.

The fourth-generation Korando is Korean maker Ssangyong’s first model to achieve full marks in the Euro NCAP tests, with automatic emergency braking added to the standard equipment list for enhanced safety.

The Kamiq, Skoda’s new entry-level SUV, joined the closely related Scala family hatchback in achieving a five-star verdict. Its Volkswagen Group siblings, the Seat Arona and new Volkswagen T-Cross, were also awarded top marks in their tests.