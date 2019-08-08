Car thieves can steal some popular cars in 10 seconds, finds probe

Best performing in the tests were BMW’s X3 SUV and the Ford Fiesta. It took What Car?’s security experts 40 seconds to gain entry to each vehicle, and another 20 to drive them away.

Some brands, including BMW, Ford and Mercedes-Benz, have rolled out motion detector technology which effectively shuts down a key’s radar signal when it is not in use. This makes it more difficult for thieves to use a scanner to lock onto the signal and gain entry to the vehicle.

Of the seven models tested by What Car?’s security experts, none could be stolen when their keyfobs had been deactivated, although this functionality has not been universally adopted by manufacturers.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “It is outrageous that some car makers have introduced keyless entry and start systems without making them anywhere near as secure as the traditional alternatives they’ve replaced.

“It is great news that a small number of brands are taking the problem of car theft seriously, but more needs to be done to improve security, particularly of used models.”

Earlier this year, security expert Thatcham Research detailed a new five-tier vehicle security rating system, ranging from ‘unacceptable’ to ‘superior’, depending on a car’s vulnerability to theft. The new system was designed in response to a spike in driveway car thefts, made easier by modern keyless entry technology.

In May, vehicle security firm Tracker revealed the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the UK, with premium SUVs like the BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport shown to be among the most vulnerable.

The group recommends owners of sought-after models to keep their car keys well away from household entry points, and to invest in a Faraday shielding pouch to block signals between car and key.

The full results of What Car?’s security investigation can be found below:

Audi TT RS Roadster

Advanced Key inactiveGet into car - Not possibleDrive away - Not possible

Advanced Key active Get into car - 5 seconds Drive away - 5 seconds

BMW X3

Digital Smart key inactiveGet into car - Not possibleDrive Away - Not possible

Digital Smart key active

Get into car - 40 secondsDrive away - 20 seconds

DS3 Crossback

Standard key

Get into car - 5 seconds Drive away - 5 seconds