Car thieves can steal some popular cars in 10 seconds, finds probe

Major security shortcomings in some of Britain's most popular cars have been revealed by Autocar's sibling brand What Car?. Certain models are at risk of being stolen in a matter of seconds.
Three cars scored particularly poorly in What Car?’s keyless technology investigation. The worst performing was the new DS 3 Crossback, in top-spec Ultra Prestige guise, which could be entered and started in as little as 10 seconds using key code grabbing technology.
The Audi TT RS Roadster could be driven away in the same timeframe, but only if its keyless entry system was active and anti-theft motion sensor technology had not disabled the keyfob. With these preventative measures in place, the car could not be entered or driven.
The 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport test car performed better, although could still be stolen in 30 seconds because it was not equipped with JaguarLand Rover’s new ultra-wide-band radio technology, which prevents replication of the key’s radar signal by transmitting on a wide range of frequencies. This system is available on current models.
Best performing in the tests were BMW’s X3 SUV and the Ford Fiesta. It took What Car?’s security experts 40 seconds to gain entry to each vehicle, and another 20 to drive them away.
Some brands, including BMW, Ford and Mercedes-Benz, have rolled out motion detector technology which effectively shuts down a key’s radar signal when it is not in use. This makes it more difficult for thieves to use a scanner to lock onto the signal and gain entry to the vehicle.
Of the seven models tested by What Car?’s security experts, none could be stolen when their keyfobs had been deactivated, although this functionality has not been universally adopted by manufacturers.
What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “It is outrageous that some car makers have introduced keyless entry and start systems without making them anywhere near as secure as the traditional alternatives they’ve replaced.
“It is great news that a small number of brands are taking the problem of car theft seriously, but more needs to be done to improve security, particularly of used models.”
Earlier this year, security expert Thatcham Research detailed a new five-tier vehicle security rating system, ranging from ‘unacceptable’ to ‘superior’, depending on a car’s vulnerability to theft. The new system was designed in response to a spike in driveway car thefts, made easier by modern keyless entry technology.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
I got around the worry of my
I got around the worry of my car being stolen by insuring it. Apparently if your car is stolen insurance companies will give you money to buy a replacement.
Having your car stolen is a pretty unlikely event and in the event it is stolen it's not actually the end of the world, they are easily replaced. I'd rather have a car stolen than lose something of sentimental value or have a loved one injured in a crime.
CarNut170
Insurance premium........
What a rosy world, if only insurance companies were charities and didn't charge premiums when you claim...............
Or will the car makers pick up the increased insurance costs after your car's stolen in under a minute from your driveway?
xxxx
Inactive :- Why
Why would you make your keyfob security 'inactive'?
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Amanda reid
405line
Who cares?
Once you've bought the car it is no longer the responsibility of the car company if it gets stolen is it. This is a ridiculous saga and I'm not even going to suggest reverting to a key even though that is what my car currently uses as a security device along with an alarm.
Saucerer
German and British brands appear to be woeful
Interesting that the least secure cars all appear to be from North American or European brands (the latter especially German and British) but none from Japan or Korea which either have better security systems or no-one is attempting to break in to a Toyota, Nissan, Kia etc
xxxx
German and British brands worst? There's a reason for that
The worst car was French. They only tested 2 non british/german cars and one of them was the worst.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
superstevie
If you go to what car and
If you go to what car and read the article, it says they asked 30 manufacturers to provide their most secure cars. Most didn't even reply. Suzuki and Kia sent non keyless cars which were more secure
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
And so what actually
any one else read stuff like this...
...and spend the entire article wondering what Peter thinks of it all???
Honestly speaking
scotty5
This isn't an advert?
I have two issues with above report. 1st is the 10 most stolen cars - is that all cars or just those higher end expensive models who's customers are likely to buy a Tracker system? An X5 and Range Rover Sport the most vunerable? Who am I to doubt their findings but doesn't seem right. Sounds to me more like an advert for Tracker.
And the other issue that nobody seems to address is once theives drive off in the car, what then? How do they keep it going? If they've relayed the signal from the original key to access the vehicle, what happens after they drive off? When my key is out of range my car gives all sorts of warnings and can't be restarted again. How do the theives manage to re-start the cars once they've stopped? How do they know the car doesn't have a tracker system?
And finally, tell me that time when cars weren't stolen, when they were less vunerable. As usual people have very short memories or look at life thru rose-tinted specs.
