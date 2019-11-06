Bristol City Council approves first UK ban for diesel cars

Bristol City Council has approved plans for Britain's first no-diesel zone in the city centre as part of a drive to improve air quality in the area.
The so-called Clean Air Zone, to be implemented in 2021, has been devised as a means of delivering “the fastest possible improvement in air quality against targets for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) legal limits”, according to the council.
The measures will see privately-owned diesel vehicles banned from entering a designated section of the city centre between 7am and 3pm every day. A wider charging zone would be in constant operation for high-emission commercial vehicles, with vans and taxis facing a £9 fee and buses and taxis facing a £100 fee for entering it.
The announcement comes two years after Bristol City Council was ordered by the government to produce a plan for bringing the area’s NO2 levels to within legal limits. It has been suggested that the Clean Air Zone could help to achieve this by 2025. The proposal still needs government approval, however.
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: “These ambitious plans demonstrate our commitment to tackling air pollution so we meet legal limits within the shortest time, without disproportionally affecting citizens on lower incomes, which would happen with a blanket approach to charging vehicles.
“Protecting the most vulnerable people from pollution is central to these plans and we have ensured that all impacts have been carefully considered. If approved, mitigation measures will support those most affected, especially those living in the most deprived communities.”
Nicholas Lyes, head of policy at the RAC, said the planned restrictions could have an adverse affect on roads elsewhere: "Major routes into, out of, and even around the city – like Temple Way and Brunel Way – would become out of bounds, with diesel vehicles forced onto other roads, which risks causing congestion problems where they don’t exist at the moment." He also called attention to the fact that "drivers of diesel cars who are locked into finance packages may face a significant penalty to exit their contract early", and suggested that drivers of older vehicles could be forced into upgrading at significant cost.
superstevie
Perhaps some drastic changes
Perhaps some drastic changes are needed like this all over the place to get our air quality to an acceptable level. My work (which has an office in Bristol, I live north of the border) have for the first time got hybrids on the company car list. My diesel Golf is most likely going to change to a Corolla in the next few months
mgbv8man
do it properly though
Its a very good idea to lower NOx emmissions in city areas but do it properly. I have 3 'cars' that are all currently exempt from the London ulez but one would be banned from Bristol. One is a 2019 Ford with a euro 6.2 deisel engine (would be banned) , another a 2001 turbo petrol Volvo (exempt from London ulez but I really have no idea why) and the other a 1970 6.6litre V8 pick up (exempt due to age) now guess which one emmits the least NOx.
pauld101
What a pile of ill-informed cr@p
A modern Urea SCRF system will provide noxious exhaust emissions lower than most petrol cars on the road, so Marvin want to pay out other peoples' money to scrap them? What a turnip. And if the diesels were being used on a longer commute into the city centre, the CO2 emissions of the diesel car would be lower than the petrol car. Clearly Marvin is one of the triumphs of our dumbed-down education system, where he'll want to have a nice emotive fact-free conversation about dirty diesels... If I lived in Bristol, I'd want him out, and fast, because dim and in power is a dangerous combination.
chris1969
If you really want to reduce
If you really want to reduce emissions, the bans should reflect the London system where old petrol and pre Euro 6 diesels are banned. Look at the technology advances, not the fuel.
scotty5
Fake news perhaps?
I fear ( and hope ) this report doesn't give the whole story. As per the examples above, a modern diesel is less harm to the environment than an older petrol. Or even some brand new petrol's still on sale.
It should also be noted the text mentions a ban on 'private' vehicles. A private vehicle doesn't even register on the radar when compared to a diesel commercial vehicle.
If the article is accurate, then the proposal will have little or no impact on the environment whatsoever.
Luap
scotty5 wrote:
Exactly.. Its just another scam on the motorist.
Leslie Brook
I live in London and on the busiest days in the worst traffic I have never seen the amount of visible pollution shown in your photo. Was it taken in California in close proximity to a Wildfire perhaps.
Halcyon
Leslie Brook wrote:
The smoke you see is mostly water vapor that has condensed into tiny droplets. The photo has probably been taken on a cold morning. The colder it is, the easier it is for the water vapor to condense. Exhaust gases contain a lot of water vapor. Most air pollutants are gases and most gases are invisible. So, it's not what you see that you should be worried about, but what you can't see!
fsizer
Wrong approach
Why discriminate against diesel cars when you can just set a NOx limit for all cars. That way if some technology comes out which reduces NOx from diesel, it won't be missed out on by the people of Bristol. These presprictive regulations are a blunt instrument that force manufacturers onto a chosen technology, which in the end, might not be the best approach.
artill
I hope Bristol do this. I
I hope Bristol do this. I know it will be unpopular with a few but we really should demand better air quality. Its quite possible the main culprits wont be the EU6 diesels, and more likely the public transport, and delivery vehicles, but something has to change.
And i dont think anyone should rely on the official numbers to support their side of the agument. Cars are set up to pass tests, they can reduce or turn off the polution control in cold weather, and there is no accounting for vehicle age and the reduction in the effectiveness of the systems.
The writing has been on the wall for diesels for a few years now and every month their sales fall. This wont come into place for at least 2 years. People will have had time to change their car for something less poluting.
I just hope that any council that does this firstly gets all the dirty buses off the road first. Around here buses belch out soot and smoke, (and who knows what else you cant see) as if there really isnt any issue with air quality
