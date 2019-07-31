Brexit contingency plans have cost UK car industry £330m

Contingency plans in case of a no-deal Brexit have so far cost the UK car industry £330 million, according to data released today.

Research from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders found that, collectively, car makers have spent £330m on preparations for a no-deal Brexit since the referendum in 2016. The SMMT added that not all of its members had yet responded so the total figure would be higher.

For most major UK manufacturers, these plans include stockpiling materials and components, securing warehouse space and looking at new logistics such as using alternative ports. It has also been necessary, in some cases, to purchase additional insurance, train in new customs procedures and recruit people.

Most significantly, the movement of annual plant shutdowns from the summer to April, which were pulled forward in anticipation of the March Brexit deadline, were costly for those car makers affected. The SMMT added that this measure cannot be repeated for the proposed October departure date from the EU.

While individual makers’ expenditure was not disclosed, the SMMT said some marques had spent more than £100m, others had spent “tens of millions’ and some under a million.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said the fear of a ‘no deal’ Brexit was “causing investment to stall, as hundreds of millions of pounds are diverted to Brexit cliff-edge mitigation – money that would be better spent tackling technological and environmental challenges.”

“Pitiful” investment in car industry

In the first six months of 2019, £90m of investment was pledged in the UK car industry, comprising £23m of government funding for electrification projects, plus a couple of smaller, unnamed suppliers. By comparison, £374.3m of investment was announced in the same period last year and £647m in 2017.