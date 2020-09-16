Autocar names top 100 women in the British car industry

Alison Jones, UK managing director and senior vice-president of the PSA Group, has won Autocar’s Great Women in the British Car Industry 2020 initiative, held in partnership with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Jones also came top of Autocar’s Executive category, alongside 11 other category winners from the Top 100, which recognises the 100 most influential women in the British car industry today. Outstanding individuals across the categories, which include Marketing, Sales, Design and Manufacturing, are celebrating their achievements today at a virtual live event.

See the full list of Top 100 Great Women in the British Car Industry

Linda Jackson, former Citroën global CEO and current executive vice-president of the PSA Group, is inducted into the Great Women Hall of Fame as its inaugural member, as recognition for having won the initiative twice before and for her illustrious achievements in the industry.

An Apprentice category, also sitting outside the Top 100, celebrates the rising stars at the beginning of their careers in the automotive industry.

Great Women winner Jones has been in the industry for more than 20 years, spending the majority of her career at the Volkswagen Group. Starting in customer services in 2000, she became finance director in 2004 and eventually rose to the position of managing director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. Last year, Jones was appointed UK managing director and senior vice-president of the PSA Group, overseeing Peugeot, Citroën and DS in the UK.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “Alison has a formidable track record in the industry over many years. She played a key role in helping steer Volkswagen through the emissions scandal and towards electrification. Now, she has already shown what she is capable of at the top of the PSA Group in the UK, leading its three brands into a new age of electrification and tougher regulations while also handling the Covid-19 crisis with aplomb.”