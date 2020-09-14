EU pushes for tougher 2030 CO2 targets for car industry

The European Union (EU) could further tighten its CO2 emissions laws for new cars, according to a draft European Commission proposal leaked on Friday.
The draft document, seen by Reuters, purposes that the average CO2 emissions for new cars should be 50% below 2021 levels by 2030. The current plan for EU countries is for a 37.5% reduction in that timeframe.
German daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reports the VDA, Germany’s influential equivalent to the UK’s SMMT car industry body, has said it would firmly oppose a tightening of emissions targets beyond that already proposed by the EU.
Currently, the target is for a 40% cut of EU member states’ CO2 emissions from 1990 levels by 2030. That could be raised to 55% if the Commission’s proposal is adopted. The more ambitious goals could help the EU achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2030.
While relevant EU figures refused to comment on the leaked document, Reuters claims the Commission will make its proposal for a new 2030 target during this week, while a full European Parliament vote will occur next month.
Join the debate
xxxx
Porsche
No doubt the EU will still allow VAG Cayenne V8s but make it unviable to sell Suzuki Jimny. If the EU were a tv soap it would make eastenders look plausible
In line four
Exactly!
I love anything with an engine but why are huge SUV's allowed when Jimny isn't?? Must be something crooked going on.
Peter Cavellini
A bad air.
If it was left to its own devices, cars would get cleaner slower, and unfortunately climate control isn't something we can control, it's moving faster than us, so, maybe being draconian with emissions is a sure way of at least keeping pace, and, no matter what form of motive force we'll be using in our cars, they all in a way still contribute to the bad air we breath every day.
Ski Kid
Then we ask why are
Companies like Vw ,Audi ,Porche and now Mercedes fiddling the emissions with defeat devices,probably not attainable without ev in the mix as any emissions producing ev and electricity are conveniently forgotten.Look at China ,going electric as they have loads of coal resources to power polluting coal fired generatorsand no petrolium resources.
