EU pushes for tougher 2030 CO2 targets for car industry

The European Union (EU) could further tighten its CO2 emissions laws for new cars, according to a draft European Commission proposal leaked on Friday.

The draft document, seen by Reuters, purposes that the average CO2 emissions for new cars should be 50% below 2021 levels by 2030. The current plan for EU countries is for a 37.5% reduction in that timeframe.

German daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reports the VDA, Germany’s influential equivalent to the UK’s SMMT car industry body, has said it would firmly oppose a tightening of emissions targets beyond that already proposed by the EU.

Currently, the target is for a 40% cut of EU member states’ CO2 emissions from 1990 levels by 2030. That could be raised to 55% if the Commission’s proposal is adopted. The more ambitious goals could help the EU achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2030.

While relevant EU figures refused to comment on the leaked document, Reuters claims the Commission will make its proposal for a new 2030 target during this week, while a full European Parliament vote will occur next month.

READ MORE

New car emissions in Europe rose in 2019 for third straight year

2020 EU emissions fines: five ways to beat them (if you have to)

EU automotive bodies call for urgent post-Brexit trade deal