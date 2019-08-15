Aston Martin launches bespoke garage design service

Automotive Galleries and Lairs will create display and storage facilities centred around clients’ car collections
by Felix Page
15 August 2019

Aston Martin’s bespoke personalisation outfit, Q by Aston Martin, has launched a new service to help owners create their ideal car storage facility.

Automotive Galleries and Lairs, revealed today at Pebble Beach, will assist owners in designing bespoke garages or display units to house their Aston Martins. 

The new sub-division can also design and build entire homes, in partnership with high-profile architectural firms, wherein the client’s car collection acts as an integral design feature.

Architects are assigned to individual projects based on their awareness of the local area and appreciation of the requirements of the brief. 

A design concept from architectural firm Obermoser shows an extravagant underground gallery, with Aston’s new Valhalla supercar housed in the middle of a circular fish tank. Another rendering shows the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar positioned prominently in front of an expansive window. 

Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “Imagine a home or luxury retreat built around your car. Picture creating the ultimate space to showcase your own automotive works of art.

“This is now achievable with this new offering. For the car enthusiast, the garage is as important as the rest of the house and a bespoke auto gallery designed by Aston Martin that either focuses on showing off the car or is part of a larger, integrated entertainment space with simulators and such like takes Aston Martin ownership to the next level.”

The launch of Galleries and Lairs coincides with the beginning of construction at Aston Martin’s new luxury apartment block in Miami. Aston Martin Residences, a 66-storey tower building in Miami comprising 391 apartments, is scheduled for completion in the next two years.

4

scrap

15 August 2019

Imagine if all the talent and effort being spent on prising rich people from their money was spent on solving the world’s problems instead?

Are these people really so devoid of imagination that they need to pay Aston Martin to hire an architect for them? Amazing...

Hughbl

15 August 2019

Gates Foundation. Some rich folk do a lot of good, sadly not enough of them.

Symanski

15 August 2019

Has anybody noticed the Aston Martin share price today?

 

Ocotober 2018 IPO at £19 a share, now at £3.90 (was lower earlier).   Valuing Aston at less than £1bn.   At times today less than a fifth of it's value less than a year ago.

Hughbl

15 August 2019

for on street parking for under £100? 

