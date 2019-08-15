Aston Martin launches bespoke garage design service

Aston Martin’s bespoke personalisation outfit, Q by Aston Martin, has launched a new service to help owners create their ideal car storage facility.
Automotive Galleries and Lairs, revealed today at Pebble Beach, will assist owners in designing bespoke garages or display units to house their Aston Martins.
The new sub-division can also design and build entire homes, in partnership with high-profile architectural firms, wherein the client’s car collection acts as an integral design feature.
Architects are assigned to individual projects based on their awareness of the local area and appreciation of the requirements of the brief.
A design concept from architectural firm Obermoser shows an extravagant underground gallery, with Aston’s new Valhalla supercar housed in the middle of a circular fish tank. Another rendering shows the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar positioned prominently in front of an expansive window.
Imagine if all the talent and effort being spent on prising rich people from their money was spent on solving the world’s problems instead?
Are these people really so devoid of imagination that they need to pay Aston Martin to hire an architect for them? Amazing...
Hughbl
That would be the
Gates Foundation. Some rich folk do a lot of good, sadly not enough of them.
Symanski
Share price.
Has anybody noticed the Aston Martin share price today?
Ocotober 2018 IPO at £19 a share, now at £3.90 (was lower earlier). Valuing Aston at less than £1bn. At times today less than a fifth of it's value less than a year ago.
Hughbl
I wonder if they'd consider doing something similar
for on street parking for under £100?
