Official: Aston Martin Valhalla confirmed as next Bond car

Aston Martin has officially confirmed that the Valhalla hypercar will play a starring automotive role in the upcoming James Bond film.

Rumours began to circulate earlier this week, with newspapers reporting that an example of the mid-engined hybrid model had been deliveried to the Bond studios. The British brand has now confirmed it will feature in the as-yet-unnamed 25th Bond film, due to be released in April 2020.

The best cars of James Bond

It’s not the only Aston to feature in the film, however. Also confirmed to appear in some capacity will be the DB5, returning after its explosive featuring in the 2012 Bond film, Skyfall. There will also be an Aston Martin V8, first seen in The Living Daylights back in 1987.

Aston confirmed its hypercar, sitting underneath the faster and pricier Valkyrie, would take the Valhalla name earlier this week. Taking its name from the warriors’ paradise referred to in Norse mythology, it’s powered by a V6 hybrid powertrain expected to make over 1000bhp. It’ll enter production in late 2021.

The first Aston Martin to appear in a Bond film was the DB5, which featured in Goldfinger in 1964. It boosted sales dramatically and started a relationship between the franchise and the brand that has spanned over five decades.

