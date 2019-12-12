Analysis: Can car makers really save the planet?

But the CO2 produced by a car’s powertrain is only part of the story. Volvo says that such emissions account for only 59% of a car’s total lifetime CO2 footprint. Another 36% come from CO2 produced in the manufacturing supply chain, with the remaining 5% due to operations such as distribution and servicing.

So, many car firms are aiming to go further, planning to cut CO2 emissions across the entire production chain. For example, Volvo wants to become a climate-neutral company by 2040. It has set a series of goals to achieve this, including a 40% reduction in each car’s life-cycle CO2 footprint by 2025, at which time it is aiming for its global manufacturing network to be climate neutral.

For example, Volvo has said it will use blockchain data-sharing technology to trace the source of the cobalt that suppliers CATL and LG Chem use in its lithium ion batteries to ensure the raw materials are sourced responsibly. It will also show buyers an average lifetime carbon footprint for each future model.

Like Volvo, Volkswagen has set itself a CO2 -neutral target, but by 2050, and it has proudly advertised the ID 3 as its first carbon-neutral car, with the Zwickau factory, where it is produced, running entirely on renewable energy. Numerous other car firms have made changes so their plants run purely on renewable energy and are cutting emissions in other ways.

It’s not hard to see the contradiction of companies built on producing carbon-emitting cars now pushing to be seen as leaders in the move to reduce those emissions – especially in the case of Volkswagen, given its actions unearthed in the Dieselgate scandal.

Volkswagen’s argument is ‘who else can?’, a view rooted in that stat about it accounting for 1% of the world’s carbon emissions. Ralf Brandstätter, the firm’s chief operating officer, said recently: “Our big size means big responsibility.” And he insists that the push towards emissions-free mobility will become the “guidepost” of Volkswagen’s future action, adding: “It will be our compass in future. It’s our mindset.”

Samuelsson said Volvo is also making the reduction of emissions part of its core, comparing it with another driving force of the firm: “We made safety a part of our company and we should do the same with sustainability.”

Samuelsson added that the increasing public drive towards sustainability meant the car industry could suffer if it doesn’t respond.

He said: “Economic growth, new technology and competition is not necessarily bad. It should not be seen as part of the problem but as part of the solution for a really sustainable future.