New Kia logo and slogan revealed ahead of bespoke EV debut

Kia has revealed a new logo design and global brand slogan as part of ambitions to "establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry".

The new logo, described as a “rhythmical, unbroken line”, is said to resemble a handwritten signature. Also said to demonstrate “confidence” and “rising ambitions for the brand”, the logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in Incheon, South Korea, with 303 drones launching hundreds of synchronised fireworks.

The branding revamp comes before the reveal of a pivotal new electric car demonstrating the “new brand purpose” on 15 January. Alongside this, there will be more strategic details following on from last year’s announcement of Kia’s Plan S five-year strategy, in which £19 billion will be invested.

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” said Kia president and CEO Ho-Sung Song.

“The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes,” he continued. “Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

A new slogan for Kia, “movement that inspires” also replaces the “power to surprise" tag that has been used since 2005, reflecting the company’s gradual move away from budget offerings.

