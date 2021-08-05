New Ford Ranger to be revealed later this month

The next-generation Ford Ranger pick-up, which will feature hybrid power for the first time, will be revealed later this month.

The new model, which replaced the current T6 generation machine that has been on sale since 2011, will be unveiled at 0700hrs on Wednesday 24 November on Ford’s YouTube channel, where the manufacturer has published a short video teaser that gives hints at the model’s design.

The model has previously been spotted with a camouflage design livery undergoing tests in extreme off-road environments ahead of its launch in 2023.

Ford says the heavily updated pick-up truck has covered around 6213 miles (10,000km) of desert driving, 776,714 miles (1,250,000km) of customer driving and 388,357 miles (625,000km of rugged off-road durability testing, all with a maximum load capacity.

The Ranger has also undergone “thousands of hours” of computer and real-world simulations covering aerodynamics and the durability of components and structures.

“It’s important that our customers are able to rely on the Ranger to deliver years of dependable service,” said Ranger chief program engineer John Willems. “So we’ve gone to great lengths to subject the next-gen Ranger to extreme tests – stressing it much more than a typical consumer would – to help ensure it's ready to face everything life throws at it.

“Whether it’s tackling muddy bush tracks, coping with the rigours of extreme tropical weather, towing over Alpine passes or enduring temperatures of more than 50deg C, the Ranger has to do it all.”

Ford says it started using computer simulations because some tests were believed to be too rigorous for humans. Simulations and robotics have replaced humans for the more extreme tests, such as the ‘squeak and rattle’ rig, where the Ranger’s suspension and whole body is exposed to punishing test cycles that are repeated 24/7.