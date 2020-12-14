London considering charge on non-resident drivers

Car owners from outside London could be charged for driving on the streets of the capital under new plans being considered by its mayor.
Under the proposals, non-residents drivers could be charged up to £3.50 a day to use the city's roads. London mayor Sadiq Khan says the scheme is being considered to make up for Transport for London's (TfL) funding shortfall and because of what he sees as the inequitable distribution of Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) levied on motorists in the city.
According to Khan, London authorities should be allowed to keep £500 million in VED raised on motorists each year in order to finance the future funding of the capital’s transport network and roads infrastructure. Khan said this money is currently spent “almost exclusively outside the capital”, leaving TfL to pay for major road maintenance from its budget, which is largely funded by public transport fares.
The mayor’s office has instructed TfL to investigate the feasibility of a new Greater London Boundary Charge, which would be levied on vehicles registered outside of London that are driven into the city. TfL data shows that 1.3 million daily vehicle trips are made from outside London into the city, which means those drivers are benefiting from maintenance on London roads without contributing to their upkeep.
A £3.50 charge levied on cars travelling into the Greater London Authority boundary on weekdays could raise around £500m a year, according to TfL, and would also cut the total number of trips by 10-15%, which would reduce pollution levels in London. The mayor’s office added that higher-polluting vehicles could be charged more, to encourage the uptake of low-emission vehicles and cut pollution.
Motorists in London are already subject to a congestion charge, along with a charge for high-polluting vehicles.
The mayor of London has the authority to introduce road charging schemes but says a public consultation and economic, environmental and equality impact assessments would be required before any change would be introduced. It would take at least two years for any scheme to be implemented.
Khan said: “Ministers have failed to play fair by Londoners when it comes to financing our world-renowned transport system. It is high time they did so.
“Londoners pay £500m worth of Vehicle Excise Duty every year, which is then spent on maintaining roads outside the capital. It is not fair on London that our drivers should subsidise the rest of the country’s roads and get nothing in return. The government must allow London to retain its share of VED and to support the capital’s transport system properly as in other world cities.”
He added: “If ministers aren’t prepared to play fair, then we will need to consider other options to address this unfairness, such as asking people who live outside London and make journeys into Greater London by car to pay a modest charge, which would be reinvested in London’s transport network. As the independent review shows, we can’t go on expecting public transport fare-payers to subsidise the costs of road maintenance."
There has been a long-running dispute between the mayor and the UK government over funding for the capital and, in particular, TfL which has been heightened by the sharp fall in income from fares due to reduced passenger numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
I'm all for a fairer distribution of transport investment and HS2 should be scrapped as it's an awful waste of money. But before we all get riled up, just remember that London already subsidises the rest of the UK through its tax take. Thanks to Brexit, the capital is now going to become a lot poorer. Maybe think about that before asking for more cash.
The audacitiy!
I'm not one for Mayor Khan bashing, which seems to be a popular sport.
But saying London subsidies the rest of the country, when the whole country is paying for City workers to get from Reading to Central London quicker on Crossrail. Crossrail2 in the offing and new Thames crossing, Billions being spent to benefit London.
I agree! .... and HS2 (wont benefit anyone in the south other than Londoners.
I dont know where Khan gets his facts, but if he thinks VED is being spent on road infrastructure outside of London - he is deleuded. The roads in my neck of the woods- Berkshire/Hampshire/Surrey are absolutely atrocious, resembling a third world country. I was reminded what decent roads look like when in Cornwall this summer. It was a shock returning home!
And anyway the link between VED and a 'road tax' was broken decades ago. God knows what the Government hive this money off for, but it certainly doesnt translate into serviceable roads.
Completely agree, and it's no different from any other city, the vast majority of motorists pay VED and roads everywhere are in shocking condition, its certainly not unique to London, and that statement also assumes Londoners don't ever drive outside of London. Stupid comments by the mayor, between him and Andy Burnham, if these two mayors had their way there would be no money for the rest of the country outside of Manchester and London. We keep hearing of the north south divide and how the south has more money spent on infrastructure etc, for the south read London. Try the south west where our public transport infrastructure is woeful at best and our road network is little better.
Totally agree. Public spending on roads in London is about the same as the entire South West, geographically the largest region, and public spending overall on transport in London is double the national average and 5 times that of the South West. Is Khan the only person that still thinks VED is exclusively spent on roads?
Taxation in London an the South-East gives the gov. more money (per person) than it actually spends in those areas (per person), whereas in the rest of the country the spending exceeds the taxation. That's what they're looking at when they say it.
Nope, London undoubtedly raises more taxes than are spent within the M25. Far more.
So are you suggesting the taxes should be spent in the area that they’re raised? The main problem with this country is that everything is already way too London centric.