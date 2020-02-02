Command and control: How Transport for London is watching you

This change in how TfL works has been driven by London mayor Sadiq Khan’s transport strategy, which aims to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from London’s streets by 2041, an ambition billed as part of the broader ‘Vision Zero’ movement.

My visit to NMCC coincides with work beginning on installing new 20mph speed limit signs, road markings and raised pedestrian crossings on five and a half miles of roads in the congestion zone, to go live in May. By 2024, many roads outside this zone will also be subject to a 10mph reduction. The fact that the average speed of cars in the capital is just 7mph would appear to make these reductions unnecessary – at least until you’re hit by a vehicle doing 30mph.

In any case, cars in London are living on borrowed time, since also by 2041 the transport strategy’s aim is for 80% of all journeys in the capital to be by public transport, bicycle or on foot. Currently the figure is at 63%.

Cameras that can zoom in on them, speed limits that are getting lower and plans to reduce their number – it sounds like London has it in for car drivers. Except that, to hear him talk, Owen might actually be their friend.

To prove it, he walks me round to the area of the centre dedicated to keeping London’s 13 tunnels and underpasses open and moving. A bank of large, wall-mounted screens displays live images of cars and trucks streaming through the tunnels. Watching the images are a couple of operators, two of the control centre’s 170 rostered staff who provide round-the-clock cover, 365 days a year. They’re watching not only for incidents but for anything that might cause one, such as a pothole or loose manhole cover.

“Just recently, around midday after rush hour, we closed the Blackwall tunnel to repair a hole,” says Owen. “From closing to reopening it took just two and a half minutes and we avoided the inevitable accident and hold-up later in the day.”

We move over to the Urban Traffic Control team whose focus is incident response. Among the general images of traffic, such as you might see on a breakfast TV travel update, are close-ups of live incidents with operators zooming in and out for a closer look or to assess the impact on neighbouring streets.

One incident is happening right before our eyes. It’s at a major junction at Swiss Cottage. The traffic lights have failed and two lanes have been closed off. The recent merging of TfL’s once separate control functions means that a section of the Metropolitan Police now falls under NMCC’s control (TfL funds 2000 Met officers) and two officers have been deployed to direct the traffic.