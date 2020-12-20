Aston Martin to launch 10 new derivatives in two years, says boss

Aston Martin’s CEO has confirmed that the British brand will launch 10 new derivatives of existing models within the next two years.
In an interview with the FT, Moers confirmed that the priority list is the new SUV, the DBX, which as previously reported by Autocar is due for two offshoots. Lagonda was being lined up as Aston’s electric brand, but the recent management upheaval has meant that plan has been parked. It’s conceivable that the DBX could be offered in an electrified version.
The technology to do so will come from Mercedes-Benz, which now owns a fifth of Aston Martin. Autocar has previously reported that other future engines from Mercedes-AMG will be more bespoke to Aston Martin, rather than off-the-shelf as they currently are. Moers confirmed this in the FT interview, saying he’s focused on developing more in-house engineering at Aston. There is also a plan to boost the British brand’s German engineering outfit, which is based at the Nürburgring.
In the same interview, Moers also reported that Aston Martin’s ever-tightening emissions regulations mean the V12, the brand’s halo engine, faces a fight for survival. All car manufacturers face tough new rules in the form of Euro 7 regulations and making the Aston V12 comply with those is proving difficult.
However, in a possible lifeline for the engine, Moers hinted that “aficionados for a V12” around the world might be a cause to save it.
Separately, The Times has today reported that Aston’s chairman Lawrence Stroll is looking at cost cutting because the brand currently has two factories. The DBX is built at the new facility in St Athan, Wales, while all other cars are built at Gaydon. Stroll is said to be unhappy with the situation and is looking to make efficiencies, such as moving all the paint work to Wales. However, he told The Times that there were no plans to close any factories.
Aston Martin suffers from the McLaren disease, a confusing product range, too many models which look pretty much alike. The last thing they need is yet more variants to add to the confusion. I'd say stop wasting time on the vanity projects, forget the mid-engine ideas, sort out the interiors. I do agree the V12's days are likely numbered, just as they are at Ferrari.
I like the notion of bolstering in house engineering at Aston, but I do not like the rest of what I have read here. Smacks of marketing over substance. The off the shelf AMG engine has no place in an Aston, and that seems to be getting recognized - a very good thing. But what does the term more bespoke mean? The current AMG V8 is not bespoke in any way. Please keep the V12. I have a V12 Aston, and it is wonderful. And where is the new Aston V6? Is that only intended for the md-engines cars? This is also questionable - imo, Astons should be front-engined, wild things like the Valkyrie possibly excepted. I am not a big fan of V6s generally, but this is at least an Aston engine, which is vital. An Aston must have an Aston engine, and an Aston platform. Leave the mid-engine stuff to those who do that well - Ferrari, Lambo, McLaren. The DBX should be a Lagonda, or even an Aston Martin Lagonda. Aston should do what it does best - front-engine sports and GT cars. Aston Martin should focus on making great Aston Martins.
Even when you look at Ferrari's line-up of cars you realise they're a GT company, not mid-engined sports. The SF90 doubled their offerings on that with just one car!
Seems that Stroll is stating that the Aston AMG engines will be the same ones from Mercedes that everybody gets, but somehow they'll also be unique to Aston. I smell marketing BS.
Unfortuntely, I think many of the marques are going V6. Ferrari and McLaren definitely, and with others dropping to this or a straight six. For me, a straight six has much more heritage in an Aston than any other form.
I don't think "great Aston Martins" are far from where they are engineering wise. Just the awful Reichman designs that are holding them back. Fix that and I think they'll have everything they need. Rely upon him again, for anything, and Aston will circle the drain once again.
Is it 1st April again
Aston has reset back to Lotus in 2007 a la Mr Bahar. they not selling many of the 4 derivatives they have already never mind another 10. maybe they will just follow mercedes strategy by filiing a niche within a niche within a niche. just look at the CLA: hatchback, saloon, coupe (that is nearly identical to the saloon) and estate/shooting brake. or maybe a 10 or 20 model special edition counts as a derivative. there's the concorde DBS and the Bowmore whisky DBX so there's 2 already