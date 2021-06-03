Volkswagen Group brands introduce new aftercare package

The mainstream Volkswagen Group brands have launched a new aftercare plan for nearly new models that includes two services, two MOTs and two years of roadside assistance and warranty.

Called ‘All-in’, the scheme will be available for models from Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen. It will cost around £33 per month on a two-year contract, although the exact pricing varies by brand. Customers can also pay the full cost up front.

The All-in plan is available for cars aged three to six years old that have covered under 100,000 miles and have a 2.0-litre engine or smaller.

The All-in service consists of one minor and one major service over the two-year period and roadside assistance is provided by the AA. Breakdown support and accident recovery are both included, as well as onward travel services to the driver’s destination if a repair cannot be completed.

Seat UK boss Richard Harrison said the package will let owners “leave the ownership admin at home, focus on the road ahead and make the most of their time behind the wheel.”

READ MORE

Exclusive: VW Group receives €7.5bn offer for Lamborghini

Volkswagen Group to open six European gigafactories by 2030

Volkswagen Group brands reveal pandemic impact on 2020 sales