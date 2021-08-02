BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Rivian could build electric 4x4s in the UK
UP NEXT
How Myenergi became key player in EV charging game

Report: Rivian could build electric 4x4s in the UK

Sky News reports that American EV start-up is in talks with UK government over new factory in Bristol
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
2 August 2021

American electric vehicle start-up Rivian is in talks with the UK government to build a car factory near Bristol, according to Sky News.

Sky reports that talks aren't yet at "an advanced stage" but cites industry sources as saying Rivian's decision to build here would likely be worth more than £1 billion to the UK economy. 

The "secret negotiations" detailed in the report are said to be ongoing at the same time as similar discussions between Rivian and representatives of Germany and the Netherlands, as the company gears up to expand its presence outside the US, following a planned market launch this year.

A UK facility would be more likely to build cars, rather than their batteries, Sky said, although its sources suggested a battery 'gigafactory' remains on the cards.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is said to have been briefed on the evolving plans and is taking a "keen interest", according to Sky. 

Rivian's car line-up will comprise the technically identical R1T pick-up truck and R1S SUV from launch. Sat atop a bespoke, skateboard-style platform, the duo are said to offer a maximum range of more than 400 miles, a 0-60mph time of just 3.0sec and impressive off-road ability.

They will be priced from the equivalent of £48,500 in the US, and it could reasonably be expected for European versions to roughly maintain that pricing structure if localised production is secured. 

Last week, Rivian announced that it had raised $2.5bn (£1.8bn) in its most recent funding round, taking total investment to around $10.5bn (£7.54bn). Among its highest-profile backers are Ford, which will use Rivian's skateboard platform for an upcoming EV, and Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 bespoke electric vans from the Silicon Valley-headquarted manufacturer.   

News of Rivian's potential plans for a UK-based production outpost comes shortly after Nissan announced plans to drastically upgrade and futureproof its Sunderland factory with a dedicated battery facility and a new production line for an as-yet unseen electric crossover. 

Stellantis also recently provided a boost for UK manufacturing with the announcement that the long-uncertain future of its Ellesmere Port facility had been secured: it will now build small electric vans for Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall. 

If Bristol is chosen as the final location, Rivian's factory will only be roughly 40 miles from the ex-Honda factory in Swindon, which closed last week. 

A final decision is set to be made in the coming months, but Sky was unable to obtain an official comment from Rivian. 

READ MORE

Amazon leads £544 million investment in EV start-up Rivian​

"How I started my own car firm" - the story of Rivian

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,867
69,280miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014
£2,980
68,124miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,989
66,596miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£2,998
72,919miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,220
45,570miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,622miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,295
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,335
25,479miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014
£3,390
61,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
SmokingCoal 2 August 2021

That's some very exciting news if true.

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives