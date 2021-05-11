Porsche expands upgrade service for older models

Porsche will launch a new Performance Parts upgrade programme for older models this month, as part of the expansion of its in-house Classic division.

Customers will be able to bring their cars to official Porsche workshops to upgrade components to modern equivalents, and add performance packs to various models including older iterations of the 911 and even the ultra-rare 959 supercar.

The Performance Parts programme will include a kit for the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS, including an aerodynamics package, coilover suspension, special brake components and magnesium wheels. Updated parts for the previous-generation GT3 RS are available, too.

The first-generation Cayenne will receive its own range of uprated performance parts, with emphasis on its off-road capabilities. Dakar-inspired off-road upgrades will be available, as will two different wheel kits.

There is also the expectation that customers may request to make the switch between manual and PDK automatic gearboxes. “If it’s part of an overall concept and the customer was not able to find the right base car to start his project with the right transmission, we would certainly look into that,” said Alexander Fabig, Porsche’s head of personalisation and Classic.

“Is anything possible? In principle yes, but based on extensive checks involving engineers, technicians, designers and also product strategy experts if necessary, for assessment of the project.”

Some older Porsches will also benefit from modernised parts, built to resemble older units to preserve perceived originality. “The product range is now being expanded to include so-called Performance Parts. These parts deviate from the original genuine spare part and are visually or technically optimised, or are designed to enhance convenience, design or performance,” Fabig said.

The expansion of the Classic division looks to increase customisation opportunities for Porsche owners and buyers. “We see a growing a trend towards the demand of changing the product substance of a car,” Fabig said. “We want to go one step further and allow our customers to bring back their cars that they already own, bring them back to the factory and individualise them afterwards.”

Porsche will offer individualisation options including an array of colours and trims, and has even suggested it could create “one-off” customer cars through the use of bespoke mechanical and technical modifications, though extreme individualisation will be limited.

Customers can, however, design their cars to resemble existing limited-edition models, such as the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design.

The Performance Parts programme will be launched in Europe at the end of May, but detailed pricing and customisation options aren’t yet available.

