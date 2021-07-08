BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Opel to go EV-only by 2028 as Stellantis ramps up electrification
UP NEXT
E-bike review: Decathlon B'Twin Riverside Original 920 E Electric Hybrid

Opel to go EV-only by 2028 as Stellantis ramps up electrification

Car giant outlines plan to expand EV offering; Vauxhall-Opel EV-only by 2028, with electric Manta confirmed
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
8 July 2021

Car giant Stellantis will invest more than $30 billion (£21.8 billion) in new electrification and software technology by the end of 2025, with a commitment to offering full electric models from all of its 14 brands and investing in five battery factories. Opel will become an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028.

The firm, whose brands include Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall-Opel, has targeted low emission vehicles (LEV) accounting for more than 70 per cent of European sales and 40% of its US mix by 2030.

The plans were outlined during a Stellantis EV Day event, with the firm making a series of new commitments to electrification, as well as reaffirming existing pledges.

Opel will become an electric-only brand in Europe by the end of 2028, while also expanding into the Chinese market with a range of EVs. The firm has also confirmed that it will revive the Manta nameplate for a fully electric vehicle.

Peugeot has also committed to accelerating its EV sales.

As previously announced, Fiat will become electric-only by 2030, with the exact date determined by customer demand, and will also launch a new dedicated BEV nameplate in 2024. Performance off-shoot Abarth will also go electric-only.

American brand Dodge will launch a BEV muscle car by 2024, while US truck firm Ram will launch a new electric pick-up. Jeep says it will offer an electric model on all of its nameplates.

Electric models will be based around four ‘BEV-by-design’ platforms and powered by a family of three electric drive modules, and will use standardised battery packs. EVs will offer ranges varying from 300 to 500 miles.

Stellantis has also committed to securing more than 260GWh of EV battery production by 2030, through five dedicated battery factories in Europe and North America.

Full story to follow.

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares said that the major investment would allow it “to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives.”

Stellantis has also released 'statements' for all 14 of its brands to reflect the electrification approach of each. Alfa Romeo's statement is 'From 2024, Alfa Becomes Alfa e-Romeo', although the firm has yet to specify exactly what this will involve. That statement also gives a first hint about the Lancia's brands future, with its statement promising it is 'the most elegant way to protect the planet'.

Four BEV platforms to offer flexibility

Electric models will be based around four ‘BEV-by-design’ platforms and powered by a family of three electric drive modules, and will use standardised battery packs. EVs will offer ranges varying from 300 to 500 miles.

The four BEV platforms are all designed to offer a high degree of flexibility and component sharing. The firm says that each platform can support production of up to two million units per year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The STLA Small platform for city cars will offer a range of up to 300 miles. STLA Medium will be for premium market cars, with a range of up to 440 miles. STLA Large will be used for all-wheel-drive performance models and its American muscle cars, with a range of up to 500 miles. Meanwhile, the STLA Frame platform will also offer up to 500 miles of range and will be used for large SUVs, trucks and commercial vehicles.

Three electric drive modules, combining motor, gearbox and inverter, will be used on these platforms, and are designed so they can be easily scaled for each vehicle. Each platform can be offered with front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive.

Battery packs will be tailored for a variety of vehicles, with sizes ranging from 37kWh to 200kWh.

The firm is also investing heavily in software, and the BEV platforms will allow for both software and hardware upgrades. That will include over-the-air updates.

Major investment in battery production and technology

Stellantis has also committed to securing more than 130 260GWh of EV battery production by 2025 and more than 260GWh by 2030, through five dedicated battery factories in Europe and North America. The firm has reached deals with two partners to secure a puppy of lithium.

The firm says that it will also use its technical expertise and economies of scale to drive down battery costs, targeting a reduction of more than 40% from 2020 to 2024, and then a further 20% by 2030. It will also invest in battery repair and remanufacturing, second-life use and recycling.

Stellantis will use two battery chemistries: a high-energy density option and, from 2024, a nickel cobalt-free alternative. Meanwhile, the firm says it is planning to introduce solid state technology in 2026.

The firm says that affordability is a priority in its plans, with the goal of the total cost of ownership of EVs becoming equivalent to a combustion-engined version by 2026.

More updates to follow.

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,999
74,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£3,450
80,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,475
44,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,500
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

View all latest drives