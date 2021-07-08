Opel to go EV-only by 2028 as Stellantis ramps up electrification

Car giant Stellantis will invest more than $30 billion (£21.8 billion) in new electrification and software technology by the end of 2025, with a commitment to offering full electric models from all of its 14 brands and investing in five battery factories. Opel will become an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028.

The firm, whose brands include Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall-Opel, has targeted low emission vehicles (LEV) accounting for more than 70 per cent of European sales and 40% of its US mix by 2030.

The plans were outlined during a Stellantis EV Day event, with the firm making a series of new commitments to electrification, as well as reaffirming existing pledges.

Opel will become an electric-only brand in Europe by the end of 2028, while also expanding into the Chinese market with a range of EVs. The firm has also confirmed that it will revive the Manta nameplate for a fully electric vehicle.

Peugeot has also committed to accelerating its EV sales.

As previously announced, Fiat will become electric-only by 2030, with the exact date determined by customer demand, and will also launch a new dedicated BEV nameplate in 2024. Performance off-shoot Abarth will also go electric-only.

American brand Dodge will launch a BEV muscle car by 2024, while US truck firm Ram will launch a new electric pick-up. Jeep says it will offer an electric model on all of its nameplates.

Electric models will be based around four ‘BEV-by-design’ platforms and powered by a family of three electric drive modules, and will use standardised battery packs. EVs will offer ranges varying from 300 to 500 miles.

Stellantis has also committed to securing more than 260GWh of EV battery production by 2030, through five dedicated battery factories in Europe and North America.

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares said that the major investment would allow it “to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives.”

Stellantis has also released 'statements' for all 14 of its brands to reflect the electrification approach of each. Alfa Romeo's statement is 'From 2024, Alfa Becomes Alfa e-Romeo', although the firm has yet to specify exactly what this will involve. That statement also gives a first hint about the Lancia's brands future, with its statement promising it is 'the most elegant way to protect the planet'.

Four BEV platforms to offer flexibility

The four BEV platforms are all designed to offer a high degree of flexibility and component sharing. The firm says that each platform can support production of up to two million units per year.