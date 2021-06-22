BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover aluminium supplier could fold 'within days'
UP NEXT
Ex-Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos joins Alfa Romeo

Jaguar Land Rover aluminium supplier could fold 'within days'

Liberty Aluminium Technologies, which employs 250 in the UK, asks lenders for more time to find a buyer
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
22 June 2021

Metal component supplier Liberty Aluminium Technologies (LAT) is holding talks with lenders to avoid imminently falling into administration - representing a supply threat to its main client, Jaguar Land Rover.

LAT, a division of the GFG Alliance, run by industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, operates three sites, employs 250 people in the UK and is widely reported to be on the brink of collapse if talks with lenders are unfruitful. Sky News cites sources as saying LAT could collapse "within days" if a buyer is not found. 

Gupta’s business empire has been the subject of headlines in recent weeks, after the collapse of principal financial backer Greensill Capital made its global business position uncertain. 

Last month, it was announced that the GFG-owned Liberty Steel division would sell several of its UK plants in an effort to raise capital, putting some 1500 jobs at risk. 

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is cited as LAT’s main client. Although it is unclear which components it supplies to the car maker, aluminium forms the basis of the body and chassis of many core JLR models.

LAT was put up for sale in May as part of GFG’s restructuring programme, but a buyer has yet to come forward and it is unclear whether avoiding insolvency proceedings will allow the company to continue trading.

The Guardian reports that LAT has asked its main bank, Close Brothers, for more time to pursue discussions with four potential buyers. The paper cites a company spokesperson as saying it was targeting an “accelerated sales process” if Close Brothers agreed to an extended deadline. 

JLR declined to comment on the situation when approached by Autocar.

READ MORE

Under the skin: why aluminium is a weight watcher's friend​

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,250
88,006miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,492
81,881miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,819miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,607
49,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,690
43,315miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 etron 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 40 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz C Class 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d 2021 review

1 Volkswagen ID4 GTX 2021 FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX 2021 review

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 22 June 2021
Wtf is going on in our metal supply industries....?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 etron 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 40 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz C Class 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d 2021 review

1 Volkswagen ID4 GTX 2021 FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX 2021 review

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

View all latest drives