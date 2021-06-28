BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chip shortage stops Land Rover Defender production in Nitra
New LEVC range-extender camper van due with 60-mile EV range

Chip shortage stops Land Rover Defender production in Nitra

Defender and Discovery production paused in Slovakia due to semiconductor supply crisis
28 June 2021

Land Rover has paused production in Nitra, Slovakia, as a result of the ongoing semiconductor shortage that has blighted the global car industry.

The factory, which produces the firm's big-selling Defender and seven-seat Discovery, is the latest Jaguar Land Rover plant to be impacted by the semiconductor (or chip) shortage.

In April, JLR halted the production lines at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood sites in the UK, bringing production of the Jaguar XE, XF and F-Type to a halt, as well as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. 

At that time, the brand kept its Nitra and Solihull plants in operation, but now, The Times reports, it has been forced to pause Defender and Discovery output.

A JLR spokesman told Autocar: "Like other automotive manufacturers, we're currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors, which is having an impact on our production schedules. As a result, we are adjusting production schedules in some of our plants to reflect this.

"We continue to see strong customer demand for our range of vehicles. We're working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible."

There has been no official timeframe given for the reopening of the Slovakian site, which has a capacity of 150,000 units annually - more than a fifth of JLR's output in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Wait times for the Defender were already estimated to be in the region of a year before the closure and are likely to increase as a result. 

Earlier this year, JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré told investors that the company's efforts to order its own electrical components direct from the source had shielded it from the worst of the shortage. It's unclear whether this supply model has remained in place until now.

scotty5 28 June 2021

Oh yes, someone had to mention Brexit.

Lets ignore the fact that the text mentions British plants were closed due to supply problems. Given they were producing the slow selling XE etc that might be an issue too but lets don't go there.

Lets forget the fact LandRover's Slovakian plant was planned before anyone even mentioned a vote and let's ignore the fact the first bricks were laid before the Brexit results were known.

Yes lets bring the B word in to this. Let's ignore the Nissan story on here regarding rumours an announcement is about to be made on a new gigafactory.

And lets ignore German car production being affected too? Reduced production at Skoda's factories? That'll be down to Brexit dividends too I suppose.

Are u right? No you're ignorant.

scrap 28 June 2021

The Slovakian factory was initially billed as additional capacity for Land Rover. Of course now difficult decisions are being made and manufacturing capacity being cut in the UK. This must be one of those Brexit dividends they were talking about, amiright?!

