Autocar Business Live webinar: how to solve the semiconductor crisis

Watch the live interview on 20 July with Mike Hawes from the SMMT
14 July 2021

Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), joins us for the next installment of Autocar Business Live, looking at how the global semiconductor crisis has hit the automotive industry. 

The free webinar takes place on Tuesday 20 July at 1100-1200. You can sign up to watch by clicking here. Further guests will be announced ahead of the event.

In a perfect storm scenario following the pandemic, car manufacturers started to gear up production just as the shortage hit, with huge knock-on impacts on factories and the supply chain. Are shortages something we’ll all have to get used to, or will companies find a way around the problem? In an ever-more globalised and tech-focused world, how do we ensure this doesn’t affect future supplies? How do business plan for the future?

We’ll answer those questions and more in the live, free-to-join webinar, getting our experts to guide us through these tricky times. 

The webinar will be hosted by Autocar’s Mark Tisshaw, as we look to discover how the world will move on from the semiconductor crisis.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting. 

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

