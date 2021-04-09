BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Driving tests delayed eight months as lockdown eases
UP NEXT
Dartz launches Freze Nikrob as "cheapest EV in the EU"

Report: Driving tests delayed eight months as lockdown eases

Survey suggests that more than 1,160,000 learner drivers are waiting to take their tests
News
2 mins read
9 April 2021

The three national lockdowns implemented over the previous year have caused a driving test backlog of around eight months, according to a recent report.

It suggests that more than 1,160,000 British learner drivers are currently waiting to take their tests - enough people to fill Wembley Stadium 13 times over or form a queue twice the length of the M1.

Data from learner insurance company Marmalade shows that the problem has been compounded by the number of driving instructors declining in the same period.

With just 38,778 Approved Driving Instructors (AIDs) working in the UK, instructors are said to be operating over capacity by 56%. The average instructor is now working with an average of around 30 pupils.

While driving tests are set to resume again from 22 April in England and 26 April in Scotland, Marmalade says that “some learners will likely be waiting until February 2022” to take the practical test.

This wait could be even longer since both of these dates remain subject to change, in line with the government’s cautious approach to lockdown easing.

When tests briefly resumed last summer, demand was so high that the DVSA’s booking platform crashed. Even while it was working, frustrated candidates faced a queue of more than 150,000 users trying to book.

Assuming that tests do resume at the end of April as planned, examiners and drivers will have to follow strict rules.

Not only must the learner clean their car thoroughly before the test, but they must also wear a face covering and have at least one window open on each side of the car throughout the test.

Examiners will be asked to wear face masks and disposable gloves. Driving instructors are usually allowed to sit in on tests but are currently banned from doing so.

READ MORE

Driving tests to resume in England and Wales 

DVSA website crashes as thousands try to book driving test 

Driving theory test overhauled to include new video section

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,750
66,236miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,890
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,000
56,328miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,200
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,250
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Design 5dr
2014
£3,495
94,111miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,495
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,499
64,525miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

View all latest drives