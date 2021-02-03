Covid guidance: Car dealers can offer test drives during lockdown

Britain has been under full national lockdown since 5 January 2021, joining much of Europe. So what does this mean for motorists and car buyers?
Up to now, car drivers may have been unsure of the restrictions affecting vehicle usage, while would-be car purchasers had to decide whether or not to put their commitment on hold until restrictions ease. The government took drastic action to prevent social gathering and unnecessary contact, so the rules in place are comparable with those we saw in March 2020 and stricter than those imposed in the second lockdown.
Now that Covid-19 case numbers are showing signs of decline and the Prime Minister has outlined a plan for the country to exit lockdown restrictions, we now have a possible end date in sight for the number of rules in force that dictate what you an do with your car, how you can maintain it and whether you can buy a new model.
Here is a rundown of the measures affecting motorists across the UK.
Can I still buy a new car?
Some non-essential retailers in England have been allowed to remain open, although only to operate a click-and-collect and delivery service. That is set to change on April 12, when non-essential retail is permitted to reopen its doors.
Until then, car dealers can once again continue to offer a click-and-collect service, while operating a contactless delivery service. Showrooms, however, must close their doors, and tightened travel rules mean test drives won't be allowed.
However, it has now been confirmed by Car Dealer magazine that English dealerships can offer customers a test drive, provided a deposit has been taken online or over the phone, according to guidance from Trading Standards and the Office of Public Safety.
Cars can be delivered to a prospective customer's home, or to a location near to the showroom (which must remain closed) for the test drive to take place.
When it comes to collecting a pre-purchased car, the dealer will have to sanitise the entire vehicle - including the keys - and will take measures such as offering walk-through videos rather than in-person demonstrations.
In Scotland, click-and-collect services can only be offered by essential retailers, and even then with strict social-distancing measures in place. Car dealerships can continue to operate according to these terms, meaning purchased cars can be collected from outdoor lots and vehicles can still be dropped off for repairs, servicing or an MOT test.
Wales has been under a national lockdown since 19 December and is likely to remain in this state until at least the end of February. All non-essential businesses have had to close completely, including car dealerships, but cars can still be ordered and collected.
Yeah, nobody listens, the longer it will go on,and why aren't we getting automatic rebates on Road tax and car insurance?
nothing will happen as most
nothing will happen as most of the Morons that ignored it first time around will do so again, those that are just so selfish and moronic, that make themselves to be better than everyone else should be prosecuted and fined thousands, I have lost friends due to this, and had family with it, can this morons not understand that this is NOT a cold, it is worse, far worse, and people have and are dying, thousands and thousands, fir the sake of a few weeks, to try to get this back under some sort of control, to allow everyone to have a better Christmas, we are a couple of days in and i have seen no difference to the amount of traffic going past my house, i went for a walk yesterday and past my local retail park and the car park was fuller than i have seen it for weeks.It is those morons that make it harder for people like me that is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, making me not able to do anything i would like to because Mr Moron wants to not wear their masks, or have a party next door, like they did last night, at least 15 W-Anchors at a fireworks party, until at least midnight, I dont care they have a party, they have had them before, but when thats illegal, and they KNOW our history, is that not right ?
Unfortunately it appears you're unable to divine fact from fiction jonnyboy.
For the vast majority of people, SARS-Cov-2 is an mild respiraratory illness that lies somwhere between the mixture of viruses we refer to as "the common cold" and a common influenza virus.
It does unfortunately develop into the Covid-19 disease in people who have serious comorbities, and around 25% of people over 80 - growing in severity with age.
The "morons" you refer to are treating SARS-Cov-2 with precisely the level of caution they need to, given that they have a 0.0003% chance of dying from Covid-19 disease if they are under 50 - judging by the latest best estimate of the total number of infections that have occured.
The lockdown method of dealing with a virus like SARS-Cov-2 is an entirely novel one, pioneered by China. It is against WHO advice, and frankly moronic.
Protecting those at risk is always how viruses have been dealt with globally. It should be the case now also. Wearing a mask, social distancing etc. - sure. Lockdowns are a blunt and ineffective tool.
Absolutely right CarNut170. Unfortunately the vast majority of the public accepts without question the doom and gloom endlessly broadcast to them. Yes the virus is dangerous for those people in vulnerable categories, but for those who do their research it is clear that the overwhelming majority are highly unlikely to be taken seriously ill. Jonboy regularly fires off his semi-literate, abusive and deeply ignorant posts on this forum, which are mildly amusing and should never be taken seriously.
You are psychotic. I believe you are one of these zombies that wear a mask in open air outside, even in cold and rain, and even when you have noone around. You probably drive with the mask on.
I think you should listen to DM song that goes: Death is everywhere, there are flies on the windshield, for a start, reminding us we could be torn apart tonight.
Also, I hope you take your vaccine, and you make your wife take it, your kids, your grandkids (if you have any), and all your relatives.
How many respect lockdown?
Of my few ventures into Town or a Car showroom I see most don't, I don't think they forget, they just don't bother, and that's why England and probably the rest of the UK soon will in lockdown, Students having parties, people going on holiday to known areas of COVID.