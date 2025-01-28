BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK won't hit 2030 ZEV targets without help, says Renault UK boss
UP NEXT
Genesis ends ICE sales in the UK - for now

UK won't hit 2030 ZEV targets without help, says Renault UK boss

Car makers must achieve an EV sales mix of 28% in 2025, rising to 80% by 2030, or face heavy fines

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
28 January 2025

The UK will not achieve the government's target of 80% EV sales by 2030 unless incentives are made available to private buyers.

That's according to new Renault UK boss Adam Wood, who said that while the new Renault 5, priced from £22,995, can “break the glass ceiling” of mainstream electric car ownership, more is needed to achieve mass take-up.

Currently, government legislation under the zero emission vehicles (ZEV) mandate demands that 28% of a car maker's total sales are electric vehicles, rising each year to 80% in 2030. Heavy fines are dished out to those who miss these targets.

Related articles

Last year, 15% of Renault’s 86,000 UK sales were EV, 7% below the 2024 target of 22%. Nevertheless, the firm's 22% EV sales mix in the final quarter of 2024, driven by the new Scenic E-Tech, showed promise.

Wood said: “If we're to meet that ambitious target – and I appreciate that it is a delicate balancing act – we need a clear, robust plan, together across industry, with the charging industry as well, and with government, to get us there.”

Alongside incentives, Wood said Renault is calling for the installation of chargers to be accelerated - especially on-street chargers - as well as better communication between all parties involved in the consultation.

This last part is probably the most important in terms of achieving success, Wood said, as “we are not seeing the demand curve hit the same curve demanded by the ZEV mandate”. He said more dialogue is needed to set achievable targets. “It is a team game,” he added. “We need a system that brings confidence.”

When asked which of these demands was the most important to Renault, he said: “I do not think it is an either/or situation. We have to address every customer concern if we are going to grow exponentially.”

Another issue faced by car makers and legislators alike is that there is “no historical precedent” to look back on or benchmark against when it comes to the mandate, said Wood. “Certainly, it's an uncertain future. We just don't know the speed of demand,” he added.

To increase that speed, according to Wood, the price of EVs needs to drop, either as a result of car makers launching cheaper products, or  incentives - such as public charging VAT cuts or on the buying costs of cars.

“Customers are saying the major objections are, firstly, up-front purchase," said Wood. "More and more [affordable] vehicles coming to the market are going to address that. Nevertheless, there is a perception there, and we need to listen to it.

“What we need, is an acceleration quickly in the demand, which is target.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

Land Rover Defender front cornering
Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport now comprise 70% of JLR's wholesale volumes

Weak pound causes JLR profit drop despite record Q3 revenue

Weak pound causes JLR profit drop despite record Q3 revenue
Inset Original 22227 r dam 1616308
UK won't hit 2030 ZEV targets without help, says Renault UK boss
UK won&#039;t hit 2030 ZEV targets without help, says Renault UK boss
Polestar Michael Lohscheller
Michael Lohscheller was previously the finance chief and CEO of Opel-Vauxhall
'A lot of things need to change' - new Polestar boss on brand reboot
&#039;A lot of things need to change&#039; - new Polestar boss on brand reboot
Donald Trump Getty Images
Donald Trump returned to the White House on 20 January
How Trump plans to transform the American car industry
How Trump plans to transform the American car industry
Citroen Ami Paris
France cut its EV subsidy in November and a month later, sales fell dramatically
Electric car sales in EU drop as governments withdraw subsidies
Electric car sales in EU drop as governments withdraw subsidies

View all business news

Back to top

The Renault 5 and upcoming 4 show there is a demand for EVs, at the right price, said Wood, and the inclusion of the new Twingo in the UK would help this further.

“Cars that break the glass ceiling are always welcome,” he said, adding that he is “pushing for it [the Twingo]” to come to the UK. Renault is still weighing up the viability of a right-hand-drive Twingo.

“The reaction here has been very good,” he said. “I think it makes sense to follow 4 and 5."

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300dh MHEV AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£48,499
5,546miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 BlueHDi Shine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,698
30,284miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I10 1.0 SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£12,223
14,336miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
ZS 1.0 T-GDI Exclusive Euro 6 5dr
2023
£14,967
17,005miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Swace 1.8h SZ5 CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,996
35,467miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300h MHEV AMG Line G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£39,499
24,770miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A200h MHEV AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£22,499
25,701miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A180h MHEV AMG Line (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£28,299
7,731miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D200 MHEV Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£41,450
10,583miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4

View all car reviews