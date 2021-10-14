BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McLaren Applied appoints Nick Fry as chairman
UP NEXT
2021 Fiat 500 Red range: prices and specifications revealed

McLaren Applied appoints Nick Fry as chairman

Former Mercedes F1 CEO joins with immediate effect two months after division was sold to Greybull Capital
Joe Holding
News
2 mins read
14 October 2021

Nick Fry has been appointed non-executive chairman of McLaren Applied, the business’s first board-level hiring since it was acquired by Greybull Capital in August.

Fry is the former CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team, has held managing director positions at Aston Martin and Prodrive and is a veteran of various leadership roles at Ford.

McLaren sold its Applied technology division earlier this year as part of a major fundraising push. This also included the sale of its Woking headquarters for £170 million and a minority stake in the McLaren Racing F1 team fetching £185m. 

Related articles

An injection of £550m was also compiled from a number of investors, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, last year.

“Nick is a recognised leader in both motorsport and automotive, having been deeply involved with both growth companies and large, complex organisations,” said Marc Meyohas, managing partner at Greybull Capital. “It’s a clear endorsement of the McLaren Applied strategy and roadmap that we can attract an individual of his calibre and expertise.

“This is going to be an exciting and rewarding period in our development, and Nick is going to be a valuable asset to us all.”

Fry added: “I'm delighted to be joining McLaren Applied. The company has a clear vision to pioneer a better future across its key markets of motorsport, automotive and transportation.

"I'm looking forward to working with this talented team as we launch innovative new technology, including high-performance electric powertrains components, connectivity solutions for public transport and new additions to our market-leading range of motorsport products.

"This is going to be a wonderful adventure helping the company achieve the success it richly deserves.”

Used cars for sale

 McLaren 570gt V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2018
£109,900
14,590miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 570gt V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2018
£113,900
5,990miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 570 V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2018
£113,900
9,580miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 570 V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2019
£132,900
5,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 570 V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2020
£134,990
4,351miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 600lt V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2020
£168,900
6,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 600lt V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2019
£169,990
7,290miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 600lt V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2020
£176,900
3,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
McLaren 720 V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2019
£188,900
12,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives