BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Edinburgh set to implement low-emissions zone in 2022
UP NEXT
BMW to make endurance racing return in 2023 with LMDh racer

Edinburgh set to implement low-emissions zone in 2022

Older petrol and diesel vehicles are likely to be banned from the city centre after a two-year grace period
News
2 mins read
14 June 2021

A low-emissions zone (LEZ) will be implemented in Edinburgh city centre from 2022 if plans receive approval on 17 June, with a two-year grace period. 

The LEZ, as with similar schemes in Bath, Birmingham, London and Oxford, would ban all non-Euro 6 diesel vehicles from spring next year, along with all petrol vehicles that don't meet Euro 4 emissions standards. 

The decision would mean buses and HGVs would also be banned from the city centre. Local public transport provider Lothian Buses is already aiming to meet compliance standards by the end of the year.

Those who don't comply with the proposed regulations will face a penalty charge of £60, which will be halved if paid within 30 days. 

Penalties will roughly double for repeat offences within any 90-day period, and the maximum fine for smaller vehicles will be capped at £420, with £900 the maximum charge for HGVs. Fines aren't expected to start being given until 2024, said the City of Edinburgh Council.

“A great deal of analysis and monitoring has gone into the latest proposals for a low-emissions zone in Edinburgh,” said transport and environment convener Lesley Macinnes. “This takes into account the urgent need to lower emissions for the good of our health, while remaining aware of the impact on local businesses, residents and on traffic patterns.”

“We know from our consultation in 2019 that lowering air pollution matters to everyone, so I look forward to hearing from the public on the preferred option if approved by committee.”

There were initial plans for LEZs in four Scottish cities: Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, but the pandemic contributed to delays.

The decision for Edinburgh’s LEZ will be made on 17 June, which is Clean Air Day in the UK.

READ MORE

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone: what you need to know

Clean Air Zones: what you need to know

City slickers: Interesting used cars exempt from the ULEZ

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,250
88,006miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,899
49,012miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£2,997
75,325miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,489
70,524miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Classic 5dr
2014
£3,500
53,236miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,881miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,695
68,890miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,699
69,032miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 60 Suite 2021 UK review

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 60 Suite 2021 UK review

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

View all latest drives