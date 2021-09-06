Geely appoints former Bentley design chief

Geely Auto Group has appointed former Bentley design chief Stefan Sielaff as vice president of global design, confirming rumours which had persisted since earlier this year.

Sielaff, who has previously worked with Mercedes-Benz and Audi before moving to Bentley in 2015, will replace Peter Horbury who moves to Group Lotus as senior vice president of design.

The 59-year-old German car designer will oversee Geely’s portfolio of brands, including Auto, Lynk & Co, and Geometry and premium EV brand, Zeekr.

Sielaff’s previous work includes overseeing the design of the Bentley Bentayga and the current generation Audi A1 and A7 models.

“We are highly appreciative of Peter Horbury’s contribution and dedication to Geely over the past decade. Peter led one of the most creative global teams in the automotive industry and helped Geely to redefine its brand image globally,” said Andy An Conghui, Geely holding group president and CEO of Zeekr.

“We also warmly welcome Stefan Sielaff to the Geely family, we believe that his years of design experience will further enhance Geely Auto Group portfolio of brands with the ultimate goal of providing the best products to consumers.”

Peter Horbury joined Geely Auto Group in 2011 as executive vice president of design, contributing to the Geely 3.0 era of products that the firm says helped to redesign the brand worldwide. The 72-year-old was awarded Autocar's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

