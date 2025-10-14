BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen W12: The wild supercar that walked so Bugatti could run
Toyota Corolla Concept gives clues to hatchback's future

Volkswagen W12: The wild supercar that walked so Bugatti could run

The W12 may never have made it to showrooms, but it laid the groundwork for Bugatti's hyper-roadsters

Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
14 October 2025

The new Bugatti Mistral is an open-air take on the Chiron – and the very last model to carry the four-turbo W16 engine that had its debut in the Veyron back in 2005.

The Mistral’s pedigree can be traced back further than the Veyron, though. In 1998, the year Volkswagen bought Bugatti (as well as Bentley, Cosworth and Lamborghini, Ferdinand Piëch being on the acquisitional rampage), the company unveiled a sensational roadster at the Geneva show.

Though neither we nor VW knew it at the time, this car was laying the groundwork for future Bugatti roadsters. The engine had a short, W-layout (the block was just 510mm long) and was exposed to the elements amidships.

The cockpit was luxurious by supercar standards, and practical to the extent that two golf bags could fit in the boot.

Top speed mattered more than handling. And but for the jutting roll hoops, the long-tail silhouette and face were elegantly uncomplicated. It was called the W12.

Volkswagen had previously shown a coupé, but we didn’t get to drive the tintop, whereas just six weeks on from Geneva, Autocar special correspondent Bern Ostmann was in Germany to try the roadster.

VW was intending to put these cars into production, and within just two years (the impetuous hand of Piëch again), so it was key the car was seen as a credible rival to Ferrari. Ostmann described this car being a Volkswagen as “unbelievable”.

It’s understandable. The engine was a 5.6-litre W12 – two VR6 units melded – that made 420bhp and 391lb ft but was to be capable of 700bhp in race trim.

Which race? Le Mans. Wanting to make the ultimate statement, VW’s intent was to beat the Mercedes CLK GTR and Porsche’s GT1. Launch-spec road cars would make 500bhp, pushing against just 1380kg, thanks to the Italdesign-styled Kevlar bodywork.

Read our review

Car review
Bugatti Mistral review 2025 001

Bugatti Mistral

Mistral is the final outing for Bugatti's mighty W16 quad-turbo engine. And what a way to bow out

Read our review
With an eye on new dials that would soon be introduced in the Lupo, Ostmann was waved off by the car’s project leader “with an impassioned plea for leniency on the gearbox, especially in the lower ratios”.

At this point, the transmission was a borrowed Audi five-speed automatic “pushed nearly to breaking point”. The Veyron Grand Sport (Bugatti’s term for roadsters) that this VW W12 would eventually become would famously use a vast, state-of-the-art dual-clutch unit painstakingly developed by Ricardo.

At Ostmann’s feet, floor-hinged Tilton pedals; ahead of him, inboard suspension at the base of a wraparound screen not tall enough to protect our man’s forehead from the icy wind. Behind him, the mighty W12.

The car was commendably stable on straights but prone to wandering in bends. “In need of further development” was the verdict. To the extent that it ever took place, that further development never came to fruition, even if VW was still touting the W12 Roadster as a real production proposition early in 2001, and at a cost of less than £100,000 – £190,000 or so today.

By the end of that year, it was looking more unlikely, not least because VW already had Lamborghini to purvey mainstream supercars. Piëch’s desire to develop a truly extraordinary performance car that pushed the envelope in every conceivable way had found a sweeter vessel in the nascent Bugatti project.

Ulrich Eichhorn, VW’s head of R&D, insisted at the time that the W12 was crucial because it was about raising the brand’s profile in a way no Bugatti or Lamborghini could. Fair enough, but then in 2002 Piëch ostentatiously drove a ‘1-litre’ VW concept to a shareholder meeting.

It signalled a change of tack. The firm’s flagship would one day take the form not of a 200mph supercar but the ultra-efficient XL1.

“Company bosses are determined that by 2002 Volkswagen will field the industry’s most comprehensive range, from supermini to supercar,” concluded Ostmann in 1998, “and with designs on no less than a Le Mans class win.”

As it happened, Audi would be the brand to dominate Le Mans, and luxury, W-fired drop-top supercars would be the preserve of Bugatti, ending with the Mistral. But for a while, all that ambition was contained within a slightly ropey and mostly forgotten but fully operational prototype from Wolfsburg.

