BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Volvo XC90 D5 SE
UP NEXT
New 2023 Ford Mustang to be revealed next week

Greatest road tests ever: Volvo XC90 D5 SE

Volvo's first SUV was worth waiting for
Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 September 2022

Volvo was late to the SUV party with its XC90, but the firm’s talent for practicality, safety and comfort suited the genre well.

The XC90 added width, length and wheelbase to the V70. At 4798mm long, it even outstretched the contemporary BMW X5 but was 1kg lighter. Haldex four-wheel drive normally sent 95% of drive to the front axle but could shift up to 65% rearwards if required.

Healthy low-end torque was smoothly deployed by the optional five-speed auto, and while the XC90 was left trailing in the performance stakes by the equivalent X5 and Mercedes ML, it yielded comfortable and relaxed progress. All-round ventilated disc brakes were powerful but grabby in town.

Related articles

With both suppleness and impressive resistance to roll, the XC90 was bettered for handling by only the X5. Grip was excellent. Off-road ability was limited by relatively poor ground clearance, though.

A split tailgate, a big flat-floored boot, three independently sliding middle-row chairs and stowable sixth and seventh front-facing seats made the eminently practical interior more MPV than SUV.

For: Packaging, ride, safety, equipment, price

Against: Performance

What happened next?

The original XC90 proved such an enduring sales success that it remained in production until 2014, with the help of a facelift in 2007.

A Mk2 model arrived in 2015 and employed a similar formula. However, it was lower, longer and wider than its predecessor and initiated Volvo’s shift to the SPA platform and the use of solely four-cylinder engines.

Car Review
Volvo XC90 2003-2014
Volvo XC90 2003-2014
Read our full road test review
Read more

Facelifted in 2019, it remains on sale. An electric successor is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Factfile

Price £30,400
Engine 5 cyls in line, 2401cc, turbo, diesel
Power 163bhp at 4000rpm
Torque 251lb ft at 1750-3000rpm
0-60mph 12.2sec
0-100mph 43.4sec
Standing quarter mile 18.9sec, 74mph
Top speed 108mph
Economy 24.4mpg

Used cars for sale

 Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic AWD 5dr
2008
£5,775
103,857miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 4.4 V8 Executive Geartronic AWD 5dr
2007
£9,950
120,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£8,000
124,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 Active Geartronic AWD 5dr
2010
£7,750
117,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Lux Geartronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£13,499
76,924miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 R-Design Geartronic AWD 5dr
2011
£12,495
67,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 ES Geartronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£11,490
92,304miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Lux Geartronic AWD 5dr
2011
£7,090
126,529miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 R-Design Nav Geartronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£18,000
42,334miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC90 2003-2014

Volvo XC90 2003-2014

The Volvo XC90 is a big seven seat SUV in desperate need of modernisation, despite still having some strengths

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review

View all latest drives