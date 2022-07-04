BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Porsche 911 Carrera RS
UP NEXT
Lotus Emira vs Porsche 718 Cayman

Greatest road tests ever: Porsche 911 Carrera RS

This stripped-out special was brilliant on track, but left a lot to be desired on the road
Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 July 2022

Tested 16.10.91

The 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera RS proved you can have too much of a good thing: it was too focused to be suitable for road use.

Weight-saving measures included the deletion of sound insulation, underbody protection, window, mirror and seat motors, central locking, aircon, stereo, rear seats and even the interior light. An aluminium bonnet and magnesium alloys saved mass, too. A kerb weight of 1195kg represented a 10% cut.

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Firmer, race-spec suspension lowered the car by 38mm, while an ECU remap mined an extra 10bhp from the twin-spark, single-cam flat six that pulled with phenomenal might at will, aided by sportingly close ratios. The feelsome brakes were equally impressive.

At low speed, engine resonance, diff grumblings and a shuddering ride ruined comfort, though, and cruising-speed tyre noise left your ears ringing. The stingy suspension travel left the RS skittering over back road bumps and meandering over cambers, too.

Show the car a smooth-surfaced track and it offered sensational grip and precision, but the suspension was simply too racy for the road.

For: Responsive engine, powerful brakes, gearchange

Against: Harsh ride, unbearable tyre rumble, price

What happened next?

A Touring version was also offered, retaining many of the Carrera 2’s creature comforts but limiting the weight saving to 4%. The 3.6-litre RS cars were sold until 1993.

The badge was rejuvenated with 1995’s 3746cc, 300bhp version that employed Porsche 911 Turbo bodywork. The stripped-out RS sub-brand has since graced 993, 996, 997 and 991 generations of the 911.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Factfile

Price £63,544 Engine 6 cyls horizontally opposed, 3600cc, petrol Power 260bhp at 6100rpm Torque 232lb ft at 4800rpm 0-60mph 4.9sec 0-100mph 12.0sec Standing quarter mile 13.4sec, 107mph Top speed 161mph Economy 19.3mpg

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.1 C220d Sport (Premium Plus) 7G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£20,500
32,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG Acenta Euro 6 5dr
2019
£10,730
22,047miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai+2 2.0 Acenta 2WD 5dr
2009
£3,290
127,405miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW X5 2.0 25d M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£24,750
65,943miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW M6 4.4 V8 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£27,500
75,251miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen TIGUAN ALLSPACE 2.0 TDI SE Nav DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£24,000
47,217miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q2 AVANT 35 TFSI S Line 5dr S Tronic
2020
£26,500
8,287miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Flair Euro 6 5dr
2019
£11,500
35,263miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 P250 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£41,844
14,142miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review

View all latest drives