BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Ford Capri 2000 GT
UP NEXT
Appetite for destruction: how cars are crash tested

Greatest road tests ever: Ford Capri 2000 GT

European coupé set the bar for what we could expect from the Blue Oval in terms of sporty models
Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 March 2022

The Mk1 Capri was practical, quick and engaging, and the first in a long line of sporty Fords that were to offer affordable thrills for the masses

Tested: 10.7.69

The Capri’s Weber-carburetted V4 was sourced from the Ford Corsair, as was its close-ratio four-speed manual transmission. Quiet and smooth to 3500rpm, the engine became harsh above that, but the short-throw gearbox was enjoyably light and precise.

Related articles

The 2000 GT easily outperformed the 83bhp 1600 GT four-pot model through the gears, and also returned better economy above 50mph. Servoed brakes (front discs, rear drums) worked well initially but suffered fade with repeated use.

Despite a live rear axle, the rear-drive Capri handled tidily, with gentle understeer in normal driving, throttle-adjustable cornering and lift-off oversteer that only became a handful in extremis. The rack and pinion steering lacked feel and self-centring, though, hampering high-speed stability.

Road noise was low, but there was some thumping over joints and an annoying exhaust resonance at 2800rpm.

The otherwise comfy front seats lacked lateral support and myriad switchgear was confusing, while the rear cabin was rather tight to accommodate adults. But overall we found the Capri fast, safe, comfortable and affordable.

FOR Pace, sweet gearbox, neat handling, value

AGAINST Unrefined engine, steering, exhaust resonance

FACTFILE

Price £1096 Engine V4, 1996cc, petrol Power 93bhp at 6000rpm Torque 104lb ft at 3600rpm 0-60mph 10.6sec 0-100mph 40.9sec Standing quarter mile 18.2sec at 78mph Top speed 106mph Economy 23mpg

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

The Capri was a sales hit, and one million had been made by late 1973. During 1973-74, 248 RS3100 race-homologating specials were built using a 3.1-litre Essex V6.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Mk2 and Mk3 were less successful than the Mk1, but the Capri’s late-1980s swansong was marked with the ‘Tickford Turbo’ run of 85 2.8-litre Cologne V6 specials co-developed by Aston Martin.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,650
36,655miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
34,280miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,900
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2016
£4,990
57,069miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,199
33,181miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Studio 3dr
2015
£6,000
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec White Edition 3dr
2015
£6,150
22,089miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.5 Tdci Zetec 5dr
2015
£6,250
89,080miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.5 Tdci Zetec 5dr
2015
£6,495
86,757miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

View all latest drives