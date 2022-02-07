Greatest road tests ever: Audi A2

Tested 16.8.00

The forward-looking A2 had an all-aluminium bodyshell and was full of safety kit. Audi hoped to learn from Mercedes’ troubled A-Class.

The baby Audi’s kerb weight of just 899kg was 150-200kg less than that of its rival five-door hatchbacks. This was achieved by intensive use of aluminium. The A2’s engine line-up at launch consisted of one petrol and one turbo diesel (both 1.4 litres and producing 75bhp), transversely mounted and linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Bubbly performance from our car’s hushed petrol engine almost matched the VW Golf 1.6-litre. Mechanical refinement was excellent and the precise, short-throw gearbox worked beautifully. Solid front disc brakes and rear drums yielded excellent stopping power, with good pedal feel and no fade.

Using conventional MacPherson struts up front and a rear torsion bar, the Audi was delightfully agile but fidgeted over patchy surfaces.

The A2 was 250mm longer than an A-Class and offered impressive interior space. Featureless front seats aside, the special-feeling cabin set new standards among superminis. The car’s high price was also reflected in a generous roster of toys and safety kit.

For: Styling, steering, build quality, economy, space

Against: Lumpy low-speed ride, hard seats