BMW has recently revealed its new iX3 SUV at the Munich motor show, as the first member of its 'Neue Klasse' of EVs. These cars are critical for the company's future just as the original 'Neue Klasse' of mid-sized saloons was back in the early 1960s, when BMW found itself under serious financial pressure.

It was the 1961 Frankfurt show where the public first saw a Neue Klasse saloon, giving a "tremendous reception" to the "very elegant and well-appointed", Michelotti designed 1500. "If the estimated price of £760 [£14,650 in today's money] and dry weight of 1005kg can be maintained, its success seems assured," reported Autocar.

Also new on the BMW stand was the 3200 CS luxury coupé, designed by Bertone and powered by a 160bhp 3.2-litre V8, costing £2650 serving as a striking contrast to Munich's popular miniature 600, at £622.

Yet it was Volkswagen that was the centre of attention, with its own new 1500. Also known as the Type 3, this was the first all-new car from Wolfsburg since the seminal Type 1 'Beetle', conceived way back in the 1930s. "The VW 1500 is undoubtedly very cleverly conceived, and the standard of finish is very high," we said but we did fear that the poor refinement of an air-cooled engine couldn't cut it in the 1.5-litre class, especially when at £567 it cost a bit more than its Ford and Opel rivals.

The estate version "seemed a much better proposition" than the notchback. Sadly the smart-looking cabriolet version never would come to fruition, but then Volkswagen already offered such a product in the "well-styled" Karmann Ghia, the new 1500 version of which (easily distinguished by two extra front lights) was also on its stand.

Mercedes-Benz surprised show attendees with a new cabriolet of its own, a rag-top version of its recently launched six-cylinder 220 SE coupé (W111 generation). Of even greater interest, however, were the new 190 (W110) and 300 SE (W112) saloons, think E-Class and S-Class. "The 190 is very good value for money at £890 and is noticeably more refined than its predecessor," we said. "Although the 300 SE is expensive, at £2150, its specification has a big sales appeal."