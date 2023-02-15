BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1992
UP NEXT
EU Parliament confirms 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

From the archive: on this day in 1992

Nissan's slick Sunny GTi-R, Mazda's premium 3 Series rival and a Toyota tuner's failed bid in Formula 1
Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
15 February 2023

Like Toyota now, Nissan was enjoying a golden era in the late ’80s and early ’90s and showing off with great performance cars. 

Having homologated the new Mk7 Sunny for Group A rallying with the scorching GTi-R in 1990, the Japanese firm set to work on a hot hatch for all, rivalling Honda’s Civic VTi and the Vauxhall Astra GSi. 

Its look was toned down from the GTi-R; it drove via the front axle only; and its 16v 2.0-litre four made 146bhp, rather than 227bhp. But that was still strong when the kerb weight was 1111kg. 

Related articles

It would spin up to 7500rpm and slug gamely from low revs, this class-leading flexibility meaning overtakes were never any bother (although standing starts could be), and the short-stacked manual gearbox gave joyously slick shifts. 

The rear suspension was neatly set up to cancel the understeer if you cornered too quickly and the tyres gripped with a vengeance. However, full-blooded drivers would suffer torque steer; rivals were notably better in this regard. 

Pleasingly, though, its handling prowess and superb body control didn’t ruin the Sunny’s ride, that here being firm yet still supple. Our only other criticism was that the steering, while generally good, could have had more feel. 

Overall, then, we had no reason not to give it a hearty thumbs-up.

Mazda targets BMW 3 Series with new premium saloon

Japan’s economy was booming in the mid-1980s, giving Mazda the confidence to announce an aggressive growth and diversification plan. It created four new brands: Autozam for cheap cars, Eunos for sporty cars, Anfini for luxury cars and Amati for the US market, aiming to match the success of Acura, Infinti and Lexus. 

The first Eunos, arriving in 1992, was an executive saloon named the 500 and set to rival the BMW 3 Series, although in Europe it was branded as a Xedos. 

This word soup of a brand strategy soon was poured down the drain, though, after the Japanese bubble economy burst and sent overstretched Mazda into a liquidity crisis. Xedos became a Mazda model line, Amati was killed before it was even launched and the three extant brands were left to wither on the vine. 

Would the Mazda Xedos 6 make good out of a bad situation, then? Well, we found the 2.0-litre petrol V6 was glassy smooth and refined, more frugal than the 3 Series but relatively torque-short, at 163lb ft. 

Its handling was comfort-focused yet entertaining on twisty roads, enhanced by chatty steering. Only the cabin design really let it down. 

Sadly, few Brits were interested, the Xedos 6 and its larger Xedos 9 brother being thrashed by BMW and withdrawn in 2000 and 2001.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 3 Series 320d 2019 Road Test review - hero front

BMW 3 Series

In compelling 320d guise, Munich’s seventh-generation 3 Series successfully reclaims compact executive class honours

Read our review
Back to top

Toyota to enter Formula 1?

Tachi Oiwa Motor Sport (TOM’S) was created in 1974 as a Toyota tuner and ever since then has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with the Japanese giant. In 1992, we heard it was working on a Formula 1 entry, hiring world-leading F1 engineer John Barnard to preside over a base in Norfolk. 

It was doing well in endurance racing, running the 92C-V for Toyota, and hoped Toyota would get on board with the F1 idea. Sadly, the answer it gave mid-year was ‘no’, and Barnard left for Ferrari. TOM’S persevered but never made the grid; Toyota did in 2001 but quit after 2009 wishing it hadn’t, having spent billions for not even one win.

Huge potential for AC Ace

Car Review
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series 320d 2019 Road Test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Having revived the AC brand in 1986 after one of its many failures, Cobra specialist Autokraft decided to make a new sports car with help from Ford. A concept came in 1986 but Ford got cold feet; yet despite many lawsuits, a heavily redesigned Ace arrived in 1991, with a 217bhp Yamaha-Ford V6 driving both axles and many other Ford components. We were mightily impressed by the handling and ride, seeing huge potential for the future. However, the production Brooklands Ace was an abject failure, fewer than 60 being made from 1993 to 2000.

Used cars for sale

 BMW 3 Series 2.0 320i M Sport Steptronic Euro 5 2dr
2011
£7,995
101,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 318d M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£11,834
117,030miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330d M Sport Steptronic Euro 5 2dr
2010
£8,995
94,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,495
79,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 7.6kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£15,900
82,730miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 1.6 316i SE Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£8,395
84,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£7,495
137,164miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320i M Sport Touring Euro 5 5dr
2010
£6,580
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE Touring Euro 5 5dr
2009
£5,490
100,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives