BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1983
UP NEXT
New Toyota electric saloon targets Tesla Model 3

From the archive: on this day in 1983

Rover snatches ETCC victory at a wet Silverstone
News
1 min read
23 September 2022

There was an exciting year-long battle for the title in the 1983 European Touring Car Championship, fought between the BMW 635i and Jaguar XJ-S, so it was a shock when the penultimate round at Silverstone was won by a Rover Vitesse.

The rain that stopped anyone beating Chuck Nicholson’s time in qualifying continued into Sunday, but this “was to prove TWR Jaguar’s major undoing”.

Steve Soper stole the lead from second in his Rover, then Jonathan Palmer and Hans Stuck both dived past Nicholson at the same corner, on the first lap of 103. 

Related articles

By lap seven, the pole-sitter was all the way down in 12th in a field of 44. Soper held the lead, his key advantage his Michelin wets, while Stuck was stuck (ahem) with Dunlop radials that played a major part in Nicholson’s slump.

Palmer was first to pit for slicks, and when this made him fastest, he was copied by Soper and his teammate Jeff Allam – although Stuck had to retire when he lost a wheel.

In the final third, there was a real scrap between James Weaver (now in Palmer’s car) and Peter Lovett (in Allam’s), taking the latter out. 

And so Soper and René Metge won Rover’s first TT since 1907 by 17sec ahead of Palmer and Weaver.

Used cars for sale

Ford B-MAX 1.6 TDCi Titanium Manual Euro 5 5dr (Euro 5)
2015
£6,990
53,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,499
18,267miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 40kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2019
£23,750
23,680miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 12V Acenta CVT Euro 5 5dr
2012
£7,000
48,185miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Tekna DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,750
52,256miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,595
40,805miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T Tekna XTRON 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£17,690
11,564miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Micra 0.9 IG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,988
18,866miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,663
13,159miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition 2022 review
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition 2022 review
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition 2022 review
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition 2022 review
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

View all latest drives