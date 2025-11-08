From Mercedes to Ford, Rolls-Royce and more, many of today's biggest and best brands can trace their heritage back to these pioneers.

Many were responsible for setting standards that we still use today, bringing new technologies and production techniques in the process.

1901 Mercedes 35HP

The first bearer of perhaps motoring’s most famous brand name and widely regarded as the first modern car, thanks mainly to its low-mounted engine.

“The manner in which the gear lever is moved to obtain the desired speed is novel, simple and certain,” said Autocar.

1902 Mercedes Simplex

Like the 35hp but bigger, stronger and fancier.

“Owners need not fear annoyances by the police, as the car runs so quietly, and is slowed down so easily and instantaneously,” a dealer promised.

1903 Ford Model A

Ford’s very first car. “A car like this is a bargain at any reasonable figure,” claimed Henry – $800, or about £22,000 in today’s money.

1904 Rover 8

Formative bicycle maker’s first car was distinguished by its unusual backbone chassis.

We enjoyed a “delightful sense of comfort and liveliness” and had it “under the most perfect control” in traffic.

1905 Peugeot Bebe

The success of the cheap ‘Baby’ series, particularly in Britain, spurred the Peugeot family to take car making more seriously, starting with this Type 69.

1906 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

This “sweet, willing soul” covered the length of Britain non-stop without trouble.

“Each successive Rolls-Royce seems sweeter, silkier and sleeker in running than the one before,” we swooned.

1907 Bugatti Type 10

This prototype for Ettore’s first own-brand car would become the Type 13 – a “delightful little runabout”, said Autocar, that would win Bugatti fame on the track when revived in the 1920s.