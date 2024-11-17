BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 1950s British cars' export prospects as seen by a foreigner
UP NEXT
Finally: First pictures of 2026 electric Jaguar super-GT revealed

1950s British cars' export prospects as seen by a foreigner

We asked a Swiss journalist whether Britain could recover its post-war lead as the European industry got going again

Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
17 November 2024

"If you chance upon a new Austin with foreign numberplates, it isn’t really chance at all. For since the war tens of thousands of Austins have gone abroad. Why so? Two reasons mainly.

"First, because Austins are very properly known as the dependable cars. Second, because there’s something young and very lively about them.”

Those words are from May 1957, but not words written by Autocar, rather Austin itself, in an advert featuring the Swiss scene pictured above. Were they truthful?

Related articles

For the answer, flick through the same magazine to find a ‘neutral analysis’ of British cars’ foreign prospects by Swiss journalist Robert Braunschweig.

He wrote: “For a number of post-war years, the British industry’s export figures were far higher, both in absolute figures and in proportion to their total production, than those of their competitors.

"The spectacular rise of the German industry and, lately, the very much increased export activity of the French and Italian firms have changed the situation in many markets where British firms had enjoyed freedom of action. In addition, many economical and political barriers have been erected in countries which formerly absorbed British cars without restriction.

Enjoy full acccess to the complete Autocar archive at themagazineshop.com

“The very successes of the post-war years created problems for the British firms. Whereas the general scarcity of cars made sales very easy, their quality and durability was not always entirely satisfactory. Non-British [cars], with which these were replaced in the early 1950s, did not suffer from these defects. Even today the after-effect of this period has not been overcome entirely.

“The British industry alone offers nearly as many different models as all its competitors taken together. Not all categories seem equally well represented, however, and there is a notable absence of vehicles capable of holding their own against the [burgeoning] new minicar class.

"There’s another lack of choice in the light medium-sized category, where only two British models have to carry the weight of battle against seven Continental models. But in all other classes, the British industry is numerically well represented.

“It seems the various national industries tend to improve features in which they have always excelled [and] find it much more difficult to make progress in [other areas]. Thus the power, sweet running and reliability of British engines have even more improved of late.

"The interior dimensions and the appointments of the medium-sized British car are unsurpassed today as much as in the past. [But] a different situation prevails [regarding] handling and riding. Beyond any shadow of doubt, the behaviour of [British cars is] much better in their native ground than anywhere else.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lexus RCF Ultimate 2024 front tracking 42
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
7
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
Mazda 3 2024 review front rig 2
Mazda 3
8
Mazda 3
BYD SEALION 7 10
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
Medium 11661 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Mobilize Duo lead
Mobilize Duo
Mobilize Duo

View all car reviews

Back to top

“Even styling is subject to geographical influences. In England, the reticent and often slightly conservative styling of even some of the newest cars is in keeping with their surroundings, and some of the Continental cars which one has praised seem rather crude and blatant; but back home the refined British saloons suddenly seen rather old-fashioned and drab.

“As far as prices are concerned, [British cars] are not badly placed. This is not always the case, however, [as regards] actual export prices. Whereas some industries enjoy substantial export assistance from their governments, this does not appear to be the case [in Britain].

“These ideas seem to show that the status quo can be maintained without undue effort. Winning back lost markets, however, requires a prolonged and nearly superhuman effort from all concerned.”

You may be expecting this article to end with damning, depressing stats – but not quite. In 1957, Britain built 0.86m cars and exported 0.43m. Production peaked at 1.9m in 1972, but just 0.61m went abroad.

Both metrics sank thereafter, bottoming out at 0.9m and 0.2m in 1984. But they soared back up again through the 1990s and in 2016 peaked at 1.7m and 1.35m. Covid seriously damaged the industry’s health, of course, but it has recovered before and has both the ability and the opportunity to do so again.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,411
32,419miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,741
53,734miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,992
5,032miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£24,345
40,700miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.4 TFSIe 40 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 13kWh
2021
£18,798
52,146miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW X1 1.5 25e 10kWh XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,998
66,773miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D165 S FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,498
31,693miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Hyundai IONIQ 38.3kWh Premium SE Auto 5dr
2021
£11,698
53,569miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech ACT R-Line Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,990
70,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Lexus RCF Ultimate 2024 front tracking 42
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
7
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
Mazda 3 2024 review front rig 2
Mazda 3
8
Mazda 3
BYD SEALION 7 10
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
Medium 11661 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Mobilize Duo lead
Mobilize Duo
Mobilize Duo

View all car reviews