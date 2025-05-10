Kris Cholmondeley has packed his wetsuit and says he’s happy to take a dip in Windermere if we’d like some photos of that. Clearly, the boss of Jeep UK is up for demonstrating an on-brand adventurous lifestyle – and it’s not just for show.

He’s a keen runner and has tackled events such as the Celtman!, an ‘extreme triathlon’ so brutal you’ll need a lie-down after simply reading the course profile. “I’ve always been an outdoor type and I’m really focused on mental health,” he says. “Getting outdoors into the countryside has multiple benefits. It’s good for the body, good for the mind.”

For this Lake District outing, though, the wetsuit can stay packed away. Our day does start by crossing Windermere, but instead of swimming we take the cable ferry that forms part of the B5285. On board is a small convoy of Jeep Wranglers, including Cholmondeley’s own company car.

Since being named Jeep’s UK managing director in late 2023, Cholmondeley has introduced a number of initiatives to help the brand reinforce its go-anywhere, off-road roots.

These include partnering the Green Lane Association (GLASS) to encourage Jeep owners to responsibly take to the UK’s 6000 or so miles of legal unpaved byways. As part of that, Jeep dealers will help direct buyers to accessible green lanes nearby.

In case you’re concerned, especially as motorised vehicles aren’t always a popular sight on byways, he insists the scheme will be done “respectfully”. He adds: “It’s not about going and rinsing the car at 30mph down a trail. It’s about adventure and freedom, and respecting all forms of it.”