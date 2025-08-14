BACK TO ALL NEWS
Striking convertible from Mercedes' rust era now a £1k bargain
Electric Jaecoo E5 brings 248-mile range for £27,505

Striking convertible from Mercedes' rust era now a £1k bargain

Superb design, rust issues and plentiful numbers combine to create the bargain of the late Nineties

Richard Bremner Autocar
14 August 2025

There are at least three ways in which you can enjoy the original 1996 Mercedes SLK as a classic. One is to admire its svelte lines, from the contrast between its long bonnet and pert boot to the neatness of its glasshouse and the promising stance implied by its athletically wide track.

Another is to marvel at the mechanical Houdini that is its roof mechanism, this hard-bodied defence against the elements folding within itself before diving beneath a gaping rear deck-lid. And a further, decidedly authentic classic car experience is to deploy a wire brush and welder to its underside in an effort to combat its ferrous crumblings.

Driving an SLK, however, is not really a classic experience. This supposed sports car is only slightly more exciting than listening to the hum of your fridge. Even by Mercedes’ own ‘sensible trousers’ standards the SLK was a disappointment, this car dull enough to provide its driver with the metaphorical subdued shirt and shoes to match.

The problem was the SLK’s C-Class saloon bloodline. The premium minicab was the core source for the suspension, engines and heaps of other entertainment-critical hardware. There was nothing wrong in principle with the W202 saloon as a starting point, but the enlivening retune you’d expect for a car whose Sports Licht Kurz initials means ‘shortened lightweight sports’ didn’t really happen.

The suspension was nevertheless stiffened and the tyres fattened to the point that the SLK rode hard and cornered harder, but without doing anything to invigorate its occupants besides rattle their keys.

Despite its promise-laden name, this car was a cruiser, and was best bought with the 194bhp 230 Kompressor engine and five-speed automatic that most were indeed equipped with. Viewed in this way you were less likely to be disappointed, especially as the supercharger provided decent surges of performance, and the roof was a joy. It’s still mildly spectacular today, but when the SLK appeared in 1996 it was a tour de force of electro-mechanical magic, if not the first of its kind.

You could enjoy the SLK’s performance in quite a bold-looking cabin if it had been ordered with black and red leather upholstery, the red extending to sections of the facia and the doors to produce a pleasing aura of night-clubbish glamour. As owners of these now ageing SLKs are discovering, some of this effect was achieved with paint now eroded past its best, but it can be restored.

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla
Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review

View all car reviews

However, that will be the least of an SLK preserver’s problems if their machine has rust. These cars were built during Mercedes’ peak rust era (boss Dieter Zetsche once admitted that ‘we turned too many dials at once’ of the corrosion prevention process, although he didn’t mention that one of these was the cash dial) and while the auburn scourge doesn’t afflict every SLK, those cursed can deliver a whole suite of nasty surprises that browning front wings will only hint at.

Removing the side repeater light can provide a more chilling clue, as can probing the rear subframe and just about every other orifice, crevice and ledge, many an SLK’s nether regions now decayed to the consistency of meringue in a shower. So don’t let yourself be swayed by the sexy twin power blisters on the bonnet, nor the excitement of a transformation to rooflessness in 25 seconds. Ramp time, and screwdriver prodding are vital when buying, although the owner may get agitated when you introduce daylight to assorted SLK box-sections.

As it ages, the R170-era SLK will increasingly be associated with decay, but that shouldn’t overshadow what a great piece of Murat Günak design it was, and how brilliant its roof was.

dandmonty25 14 August 2025
So it's boring and rusty and will make the driver look the same. Noted.
streaky 14 August 2025

In its zeal to save money (unlikely to have been passed on to the customer) and skimp on painting its cars properly, Mercedes was very lucky not to get a debilitating reputation for rust as happened to several makes before it; Alfa Romeo and other Italian marques immediately spring to mind and Vauxhall in the late 50s and early 60s.  It took years for the latter to shake off that unenviable reputation!

289 14 August 2025

It was a very desirable car in the day, still pretty today amongst the 'Asisn Influence' designs today which arent to European tastes.

I would go 320 myself...(not a fan of 4 cylinder engines other tha Ford BDA/BDG). 

The 55 is a step too far other than the exhaust note.

