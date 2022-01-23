Sorry, wrong number: the forgotten problem of car clocking

As if buying a used car weren’t already a stressful process, what with the need to check its service history, examine it for damage and haggle over the price, we’re about to make it worse with the news that, according to a major vehicle information company, one in 11 used cars has been clocked – a 45% increase on five years ago.

That’s right: despite the proliferation of sophisticated electronics in modern cars, it’s still possible to wind back an odometer to display a lower mileage and boost the car’s value, and more people are doing so.

“Clocking is a greater problem now than it has ever been,” an HPI spokesperson told Autocar. “What was once the preserve of unscrupulous dealers is now also carried out by unscrupulous motorists looking, for example, to avoid paying a mileage penalty when returning their car at the end of a finance deal. Mileage adjusters can be bought by anyone online and odometers are relatively easy to rewind.”

So clocking is rife, it’s easy to do, increasing numbers of younger cars on finance are being targeted and now private as well as dodgy trade sellers are doing it. Can it get any worse?

It can. If you think the DVSA – the agency that manages the MOT test – has your back, think again. Its testers will pass a car that has no odometer, its online MOT database makes no attempt to alert users to mileage discrepancies and, at test centres, individual vehicle records are not checked for mileage discrepancies.

Meanwhile, as we found when we discovered a clocked car on a leading advertising site, used car checking companies appear to be falling down on the job since the one that checked it declared it had no mileage discrepancies.

The police take clocking seriously but, says Mark Silvester, a West Midlands Police crime prevention manager, “a mileage discrepancy would be unlikely to result in a prosecution simply because of the difficulty in proving who did it”. However, he says, it would prompt further investigation of the vehicle since it’s likely it would be linked to other crimes.