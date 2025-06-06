It was one of the most exciting and intriguing cars to be launched into the new century.

Here was a decidedly stylish, highly distinctive coupe with the novelty (for most buyers at least) of a smooth-spinning rotary engine, four seats and a quartet of doors that opened like clamshells to reveal an unexpectedly spacious interior. There was nothing else quite like it.

And now you can buy one for the price of a cheap weekend away. Not that this sum will necessarily enable you to take that weekend aboard the car in question, because for this money, there’s a fair chance that it won’t start. That could be because it’s engine is flooded with fuel, an apparently trivial happening requiring know-how to overcome, or it could be coil packs unable to deliver a spark fat enough for ignition, or something really serious. Serious enough that an expert mechanic will need to burrow into the heart of this Mazda’s rotary engine, and rebuild it using a wallet welting collection of replacement hardware.

Which is why it’s quite easy to find non-running Mazda RX-8s for no more than a few hundred pounds. They will likely be bodily intact, relatively tidy inside and probably have run for well under 100,000 miles. There’s a fair chance that the large, lobe-indented plastic engine moulding will have been removed to the boot, a sure sign of resignation, frustration or despair at the engine ever revving again. There are surprising numbers of dormant RX-8s too, not so much because engine trouble is inevitable, but because Mazda sold impressively large quantities of them during the early 2000s. It’s not hard to see the temptation even now.

Not that the RX-8 was without appealing competition. The early 2000s were a golden moment for mid-market coupes, the market lit up by first by the hugely desirable Audi TT in 1999, followed four years later by both this Mazda and the equally wonderful Nissan 350Z. Demand for the Audi was far from sated at this point, but Mazda was able to undercut the Nissan by an arresting £4000, the new RX-8’s prices matching the less versatile and technically duller TT. Couple this to the fact that it had four doors and four seats, allowing it to creep onto many company car user-chooser lists despite its sometimes chilling fuel consumption, and Mazda had a hit on its hands.