BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Not quite a classic: Audi TT
UP NEXT
EVs putting independent rental firms at risk of closure

Not quite a classic: Audi TT

Bauhaus? Get it sitting outside of your house for less than £5k

Richard Bremner Autocar
News
4 mins read
23 May 2025

So, when you saw the 1995 Audi TT concept coupe for the very first time, did you think ‘wow, that’s very Bauhaus’?

Or did you think several other things like, ‘that looks weird, but amazing.’ Or, ‘I want one’. Or perhaps, ‘from the rear, doesn’t the shape of its roof look a little bit like a WW2 Nazi soldier’s helmet?’ a thought you might not utter out loud in these politically correct times, although it was quite hard not to think it. 

It was even harder to avoid thinking – very much - that we wanted Audi to make this car, inadvertent visual referencing or not. Never mind Bauhaus – ‘sitting outside my house’ was how many of us wistfully imagined this car back in 1998, when the finished thing arrived. 

Related articles

Brave was certainly a word to describe that 1995 Audi TT concept, for there was simply no other car quite like it.

Brave turned out to be appropriate to the TT coupe world in another, less desirable way, this characteristic a requirement if you planned on driving TT at speeds of 110mph or more. If a sudden lane change was needed – quite likely on a German autobahn – the TT could turn alarmingly uncertain, the rear-end breakaway intended to make it entertaining on the limit catching out several drivers, a few fatally.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. Audi needed three years to convert the frenzied enthusiasm for the concept into the finished article. 

Impressively, changes between the concept and production model were remarkably few. 

The most obvious was the addition of a pair of small extra side windows let into the TT’s helmet-like roof just aft of the doors, making it easier to see out, obviously, and making the cabin’s capping look a little less like an obsolete item of protective military headgear. 

Buried deep below that striking roofline lay the reason why it was possible for Audi to actually make the TT. That reason was called PQ34, this being the codename for the platform that was the building block of vast numbers of Volkswagen Group vehicles at the turn of the century. 

This extensive hardware set ran to a lot more than the floorpan and bulkhead that we usually understood a platform to mean, and included suspension systems, powertrains, heating and ventilation systems, seat frames and electrical architecture. 

VW boss Ferdinand Piech was the main driver behind this huge component sharing strategy, which not only made relatively low volume models viable, but also allowed the cost-savings to be spent on upgrading the quality of vital models like the Volkswagen Golf, the contemporaneous Mk4 rich with soft-feel structures, classy rubberised finishes and – yes! - damped-action grab handles. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5
01 BMW M4 CS 2025 review front corner richard lane
BMW M4 CS review
8
BMW M4 CS review
01 Audi A6 UK 2025 Autocar review front driving
Audi A6
8
Audi A6
O2A3467
BYD Dolphin Surf
BYD Dolphin Surf
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front tracking 41
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
9
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Audi TT

Used Audi TT 2006-2014 review

The Audi TT remains a design icon, and is now a car that’s genuinely fun to drive no matter what engine or trim you choose

Read our review
Back to top

The TT shared much of its mechanical hardware with this car, and rode on a shortened version of the PQ34 platform. Its transverse engines were shared with many other models, but that didn’t prevent both launch engines from providing plenty of power, the base 1.8 four-cylinder turbo’s 178bhp generous, the 222bhp of the high output version downright exciting. It was substantially more than Audi’s original Quattro put out, packaged into a smaller car and also provided all-wheel drive as standard, as did the lesser version.

And like the Golf Mk4, the TT’s interior pleased deeply with its soft-feel finishes, milled aluminium air vent bezels and a pair of padded aluminium struts linking dashboard to centre console. The radio cover was aluminium too, as were the interior door handles, the pedals, the gearlever surround and more. 

These days this TT interior looks rather spare, but it did much to propel Audi towards the stellar reputation it has today for tasteful, high quality, high precision interiors. For added impact, you could order a so-called baseball leather interior in tan hide, complete with baseball style cross-stitching. It created an interior worthy of a show car, although few TTs have it, sadly.

Almost every one – perhaps all – has the additional duck-tail spoiler added to counter lift and stabilise the TT at speed, owners invited to return their cars to dealers for modification. The fix also included redesigned front wishbones, modified anti-roll bars and stiffened dampers. The changes certainly made the TT safer, but also took some of the edge from its handling, and ride too. 

You can now buy the earliest of these cars for under £5000 in average condition – not bad for a car that still looks amazing. It was never quite the ultimate drive, but the TT was one of the most dramatic cars to emerge at the 20th century’s end, and still looks it now.

This column first appeared as an email to subscribers.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Audi TT 2006-2014 cars for sale

 Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition Quattro Euro 5 3dr
2012
£6,990
91,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Sport Roadster S Tronic Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2012
£8,290
58,335miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition Roadster S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 2dr
2014
£12,995
31,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Sport Euro 5 3dr
2013
£5,690
92,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI S Line S Tronic Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2010
£9,595
36,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2011
£7,995
70,557miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£11,990
44,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 3dr
2014
£12,642
50,901miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition Quattro Euro 5 3dr
2014
£7,989
92,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 959 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5
01 BMW M4 CS 2025 review front corner richard lane
BMW M4 CS review
8
BMW M4 CS review
01 Audi A6 UK 2025 Autocar review front driving
Audi A6
8
Audi A6
O2A3467
BYD Dolphin Surf
BYD Dolphin Surf
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front tracking 41
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
9
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

View all car reviews