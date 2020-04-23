Porsche 911 Turbo S vs Smart Fortwo: a real-world race across Wales

This time, I wanted a pure driving test, uncomplicated by extended periods on motorways or the need to stop and refuel. A pure point-to- point contest on some of Europe’s best roads, not to see whether a fast car was quicker than a slow one but by how much, and over a 190-mile cross-country route. So we decided to go from bridge to bridge in Wales, from the Severn Bridge in the far south-east of the country to the Menai Bridge in the north-west. The cars would leave at the same time, the difference in their arrival times providing the answer to our question.
Choosing the fast car was simplicity itself. On the cold and damp roads of varying widths on which we would be travelling, I truly believe the Porsche 911 Turbo S is the fastest car in the world. With 572bhp backed by an avalanche of torque combined with four-wheel drive and compact dimensions, it was the perfect weapon for the job.
The slow car was harder to select. It could have been a Dacia Sandero, Fiat Panda or similar but the one I kept coming back to was a Smart Fortwo. Maybe it was the knowledge that we already had the 911 and I subliminally wanted another car noted for its short wheelbase and rear-engine location, but I also liked the incongruity of the tiny city car bombing along trying to keep up with quickest mainstream version of the greatest sports car of all time. Smart was unable to provide a car with the base spec engine, but the automatic ‘Prime’ model that did turn up could still only muster 89bhp and a 0-62mph time of 11.3sec – certainly slow enough to make the point.
But a third component was needed too: a driver. I had already determined I would drive the Smart but who should I put behind the wheel of the Porsche? What was needed was someone who could really drive but who’d also understand what we were trying to achieve and how to play the game. In short, I needed Mauro. Most of you will have seen Mauro Calo dozens of times without realising it, as he spends most of his working life driving for telly programmes both currently and formerly populated by Clarkson, Hammond and May.
When he’s not doing that, he works as a stunt driver on enormous Hollywood productions like Mission: Impossible and driving for people like us. He also used to be the world’s drifting champion. So I was confident that, whatever the result, it wasn’t going to be compromised by an unwillingness on his part to get his foot down.
Now we had the game and its players, all that remained were the rules, of which there were just two. The first was obvious: both cars must follow exactly the same route and not stop. The second was that neither of us was going to flout speed limits, something entirely possible even in the Smart. Yes, this would favour the Smart, but the Porsche still held a crushing advantage: I knew from the off that every overtake I made would need to be executed one car at a time and with meticulous planning. In the Porsche, Mauro would be past almost the instant he pressed the pedal.
LP in Brighton
Fast cars - mote fun, or more frustration?
I can't say I'm too surprised by these findings. The 911 would undoubtedly get from one jam or obstuction to the next quicker than the Smart, but in Wales overtaking is mote often limited by visibility than by available power. So I'm sure the Porsche driver spent as much tme being frustrated by by lack of overtaking opportunities as the Smart driver. And in dense city traffic I have a theory that progress is inversely proportional to a vehicle's width. Nothing else matters much! And had there been any lengthy motorway driving involved, I'm pretty sure that any turbodiesel would have beaten both petrol cars on account of less time being spent refuelling.
Then again, "racing" has no place on the public highway. Isn't it best to just relax and enjoy the journey?
RPF
Dull.
Pretty damned dull stuff from a car magazine. World would be tedious in the extreme if we all slowed down and drove euroboxes like the "Smart" car.
si73
RPF wrote:
I dont see the smart as a eurobox, it breaks the mold being rear engined and driven with only 2 seats surely?
abkq
RPF wrote:
World would be a simplistic one-dimensional place if a car is judged primarily on speed and we fail to appreciate the merits of a Smart.
5wheels
RPF wrote:
I (and probably everyone else, got your number Mr Jerk. A selfish road hog, probably risks daily his license for speed and alcohol levels and thinks he is the best in the world.. what a pirze prick. Would be more pleasant if you didnt even bother to comment in here, your observations are as usual, selfish disgusting and ridiculous
J13Dog
Best Advice Ever...
So next time you find yourself in an uncomfortable rush to get somewhere and driving faster than you want, just slow down and relax because ultimately it’s going to make little difference to your arrival time...
Great story
Loved it.
Will86
Fun test
A good read and a surprisingly close result. And thank-you for including the average speed and mpg figures, little details like that are interesting. Undoubtably the Porsche is the more fun but this goes to show, yet again, that you can have plenty of fun in something small and light. Maybe try the same test on the A75 to Stranraer. An excruciating road full of lorries going to the port. You definitely need overtaking power along there.
si73
I enjoyed that, thanks. 89bhp
I enjoyed that, thanks. 89bhp is quite a lot for a small car, surprised it isnt quicker when the same power in the bigger mazda 2 gets you to 60 in under 10 seconds, is the smart heavy for its size?
Deputy
Bike Vs Car
Peter Cavellini
My Uncle used to say.....
See all these Cars that pass us, they’ll only be five minutes ahead of us IF they don’t get held up, and he was right!
