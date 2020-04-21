Porkers in the Peaks: meeting up in two used Porsche Caymans

We try not to be too obvious with our end-of-year stories. It’s early November, and with a pair of middle-aged Porsches sitting in the rain-swept car park of a golf course in Cheshire, the bigger risk is probably not being obvious enough.
There’s a fine Autocar tradition at play here. We like to round off every year by celebrating some of the cars we’ve ploughed our own money into during the past 12 months, from abject sheds upwards. The original idea for 2018 was to stick with the usual format, until my announcement that I had bought a Porsche Cayman S triggered a senior editorial revelation: regular contributor Richard Webber owns a near-identical car. He lives in Edinburgh and I live near Oxford, so could we find somewhere in the middle to meet up?
This article was originally published on 29 December 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
Love at first sight
I first saw the Cayman S at a technical preview in Weissach in 2005. It was a couple of months ahead of the car’s official introduction and I didn’t get to drive it. Factory tester Phillip Arnold did a bit of skid pan drifting for the cameras, but the day was mostly about dry presentations. Yet the lack of seat time didn’t stop me from falling in love with the idea of a tightly wrapped Porsche coupé with its flat six in a more sensible position than the 911's. I knew it was effectively a Boxster coupé, and Porsche’s decision to try and extract a substantial premium for the fixed roof seemed cheek. At launch, the Cayman S was £5210 more than its rag-top sibling. But I promised myself that one day, once depreciation had done its reaping, I would buy one.
Will86
Yet Porsche have now ruined the Cayman and Boxster
I agree Mike that the Cayman S was the sweet spot in the Porsche range. The size, handling and performance made it an ideal road car all backed by the howl of that flat 6. Yet now we have a bland turbo flat 4, I assume in the name of emissions. I can only hope that Porsche are working on a mild hybrid system for their flat 6 that could see it return to the Cayman and Boxster.
Paul J
Porsche depreciation
Just over 4 years ago I traded in my 3 year old Cayman R in for £31.5k against a new 981 GTS. I rekon I would be getting more than that if I was doing the deal now! I decided against a 718 on hearing it start up at the dealer launch party. Maybe they do use a little less fuel and go a little faster, but in that one moment of flat 4 sonic yawn, my 981 became a keeper. I think you can also extend the Porsche warranty up to 15 years or 100k miles these days. It's reassuringly expensive, but you do sleep more easily!
runnerbean
What3Words is brilliant
Glad you found tinsel.tree.star; it is also very useful for finding a specific tent at Glastonbury or a wedding marquee in a field. Far better than a postcode!
Paul Dalgarno
Predictable handling in damp????
This is never mentioned in road tests, but I had a standard model, it’s was fine on flat roads, but throw in a bit of camber and it was anything but predictable when it was going to let go, and let go in a big way when it did. Absolutely lovely car in the dry, not so much fun in the wet or damp - I raced proper karts at Scottish level, so not a complete eejut behind the wheel before it’s claimed I’m ham fisted.
si73
You may well be right about
You may well be right about nothing remotely affordable bar the elise bettering the cayman, but more affordable and probably as much fun would surely be an mx5 or gt86/brz? Pretty much everything you've described I have experienced in my old '83 924 and my current '94 eunos, barring the obvious performance deficit my cars have.
si73
I do like the caymans but my
I do like the caymans but my dream car is still a 911, preferably a classic.
