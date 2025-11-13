BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Polestar design chief: 'I don’t want revolution - I want evolution'
Polestar design chief: 'I don’t want revolution - I want evolution'

Philipp Römers explains how he plans to shape the Swedish EV start-up’s future

James Attwood
News
7 mins read
13 November 2025

Design is important to every car firm, but it is absolutely rooted in the DNA of Polestar. The brand was essentially created from the hugely successful reception to a Volvo concept car, and such was the focus on design that Thomas Ingenlath, Volvo’s design boss at the time, was chosen to run it.

While Polestar is still young, it has a proven ability to stand out among a crowd of other electric-only newcomers and much of that stems from the strong design language, all stripped-back lines, reduced palettes and lashings of Scandi-cool. Even people who don’t know what a Polestar is like to drive probably have a sense of what one looks like.

All of which is to say that the role of design chief is more important to Polestar than to most car firms. So Philipp Römers, who started in the role in January as successor to Max Missoni, has some high expectations to meet – although that’s exactly what attracted him.

“Polestar is a design-driven company,” says Römers. “The former CEO was a designer and a lot of the company is built around design, and that really attracted me to the role. It fits me well, because it’s an agile, fresh, emotional brand.”

Römers, 46, has spent much of his career at the Volkswagen Group, including a stint at VW when he worked on the likes of the Golf Mk7 and Passat. His past 10 years have been at Audi, where, as head of exterior design, he worked closely with design chief Marc Lichte.

His move came shortly after a shake-up at Audi, with Lichte leaving and Massimo Frascella coming over as the new design boss. Römers says he “could have stayed”, but the Polestar opportunity came up during the transition phase. “There’s always a moment when you should grab an opportunity,” he says.

While Polestar and Audi are both broadly ‘premium performance’ brands, Römers says the firms are “totally different”, with vast differences in their heritage (Audi can trace its roots to 1885 while Polestar was launched in 2017) and national identities. “The culture is different and Sweden is different,” says Römers. “Being in a different country affects the culture and collaboration within the company. And that’s part of the challenge – and it’s a good change.”

Still, the difference between Audi’s home in Ingolstadt, Germany, and Polestar’s in Gothenburg became abundantly clear on his first day back in January. “I arrived in the middle of a snowstorm and I thought: ‘Oh my god, that’s quite different,’” he laughs. “But from that day on, it got better and brighter. My family moved there two months ago and are settling in.”

As well as adjusting to Swedish winters, Römers is also adjusting to the difference in size between the two firms. “We have a much smaller team,” he says. “At Audi, my team was 150 people, just for the exterior design. At Polestar, we have 61 people in the whole design team.

“It’s much leaner, but that’s not a bad thing – if you have the right people. It’s more agile, so it’s good. But we shouldn’t be smaller: we are a brand that is growing and entering new segments.”

By moving from a brand with a long heritage to one with very little, Römers faces a new challenge. Companies such as Audi and Mercedes-Benz have struggled to balance maintaining their design heritage while moving forward in the electric era.

But Römers says succeeding at a brand without that rich history is a harder challenge. “With a manufacturer that has 100 years of heritage, you can always refer to elements of your DNA that are appreciated by the audience,” he says.

While Polestar is growing, the trajectory of its sales has been uneven in recent years because the firm has felt the effects of being an EV-only brand at a time when electric demand is softening. Polestar’s share price has also been hit, prompting the departure of Ingenlath, with industry veteran Michael Lohscheller taking over as CEO with a new brief focused on growing sales rather than building a brand.

“I came from a brand in transition at Audi to a brand which is also changing,” says Römers, who believes his experiences at a car giant will help as Polestar grows, both in terms of sales and line-up, in the future. “In the VW Group, I worked on small cars, big cars, SUVs, sports cars – but I wasn’t a free artist, so you learn to do the best with the prerequisites you have.

"That will help Polestar: we have to do the right things now. You can’t afford to do everything, so you have to make good compromises here and there. That’s something you learn working in a big group.”

Although Polestar is part of the Chinese Geely group and still shares some technology and platforms with Volvo, it has a greater degree of independence and autonomy than some subsidiaries. With a small team and a small but growing line-up, Römers says that “clarity is key” to plotting out its future designs. And while it would be easy for a designer to step into a company and instantly put their own stamp on it, Römers isn’t planning a revolution.

“I had a period of gardening leave [after leaving Audi] thinking about the brand and what to do,” he says. “My first decision is that it would be bad to do a design revolution, because the brand is so young. 

I don’t want to make a revolution. I want to do a bold evolution built on our values. That’s a big challenge, no question. Our brand awareness is still growing, so we have to build on our existing design language.”

During his time tending his shrubs, Römers says he also had “the topic of performance in mind”. That’s always been a value of Polestar, but it will be ramped up in the future. “It’s a way to separate us from Volvo, to have a specific take,” he says.

“When I started, I had a close collaboration with the brand team, looking at sharpening the brand. So we really nailed the values of Polestar: design, performance and sustainability.

“So now, whatever we do is according to those values. That’s something you have to be pragmatic about. For example, when you’re looking at technology, you could put everything you have into a car, but then it’s ‘what do you stand for?’, so now we make decisions based on our values. Is it design-driven? Is it performance-oriented? Is it sustainable? That makes things easier and clearer.”

The next Polestar to go on sale will be the 5 super-saloon, a Porsche Taycan rival that has already been shown in production form. Römers must wait until the 7 compact SUV, now delayed until 2028, to launch the first car led by his design. But he’s already offering some hints.

“Thomas was a designer, so everything was about design and sustainability, but performance was a little bit hidden,” he says. “With Polestar 5, we are lucky guys: that’s really the halo car, which is expressing performance at its best. So the 7 has to be influenced by it. That means something for the design.”

To convey that performance feel in the exterior design, Römers hints that future cars will be more “horizontal, so they’re more dynamic: a bit lower and sleeker, especially for an SUV.”

One design trend that Römers won’t be jumping on is making his cars look aggressive. “The cars have to look super-attractive and should not scare people,” he says. “There’s currently a trend where car makers are designing cars screaming out ‘I’m here’ and we don’t want that. We should not look super-aggressive. Ambitious, but not aggressive. I don’t think that would fit Sweden and we should really look like a Swedish performance brand.”

Instead, the focus is on a design that’s progressive: “It doesn’t have to look friendly, but it should not scare people. Progressive can scare people. Or progressive can be like: ‘Oh, that looks like a UFO, that’s cool.’ That’s what I want.”

When it comes to interiors, expect little to change: “We are already the benchmark when it comes to sustainable, modern materials. And this clean Scandinavian look was copied everywhere.” But he confirms that the driver focus will involve expanding the provision of physical buttons.

Römers also says that the dashboard will shift from having the main touchscreen placed centrally to being more driver-oriented. Meanwhile, he has hinted that Polestar models could get a little bit brighter, hinting at a switch from monochrome to polychrome interiors – “a bit more emotional, albeit still in a very Scandinavian way”.

While his design approach is one of evolution rather than revolution, Römers is still excited by the potential of his new role. He’s aware that Polestar has “kind of a tough year behind us” but he can see the huge potential for the future.

“We have lots of ideas but we are a small brand and now we have to earn more money,” he says. “We want to grow and that’s why we decided to go into the crossover-SUV segment with the 7. But I’m so happy with the variety of cars we offer.

"It’s great to have the Polestar 5 as a halo car: what other brand has such a halo? And when you buy a Polestar 7, you’ll be buying a piece of the 5. That’s a good thing for the future."

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

