Christmas road test: we sail a tall ship

The tall ship Pelican of London looks for all the world like it has always been a graceful large sailing ship.

But you wouldn’t have thought that if you’d seen it plying the northern seas in the 1950s, when it was a French Arctic fishing trawler called the ‘le Pelican’, with no big masts, no sails and running on diesel engines alone as it fished around the Arctic’s cold unwelcoming waters.

And you’d definitely not have thought so if you’d have caught it full of smuggled vodka in 1993, when it was seized and impounded for an extended amount of time by Norwegian authorities.

Today’s Pelican is a rather more noble ship with a more noble cause than a smuggler’s vessel. A charity called Seas Your Future operates it as a sail training ship with the mission “to educate young people, through the provision of sailing or sailingrelated activities and other training”.

It’s crewed by a mix of those youngsters, plus experienced crew and science officers. Pelican takes these crews and sails mostly around Europe during the summer, with transatlantic voyages during the winter.

Within weeks or just days of departure, young people who may have never set foot on a boat before can be out of sight of land and scaling Pelican’s vast rigging to unfurl its sails.

Technically, Pelican of London is a three-masted barquentine – a three or more masted ship with a ‘square-rigged foremast’. Square-rigging means that the sails, sort of loosely square-shaped, hang down from horizontal spars, or yards.

Of Pelican’s three masts, it’s the mainmast, the big central one, that is the squarerigged one, rather than its foremast, although that doesn’t seem to matter to its type. It is a Class A tall ship, which means a ‘square-rigged vessel (and all other vessels) over 40 metres (131 feet) length overall (LOA)’.