BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New year, new read: Make Autocar part of your New Year's resolution
UP NEXT
What could happen to motoring in 2022 (but definitely won't)

New year, new read: Make Autocar part of your New Year's resolution

Get 3 issues of the UK’s best weekly car magazine delivered straight to your door for £3
Autocar
News
1 min read
3 January 2022

Passionate about cars and want to read more in 2022? Discover the best news, reviews and opinion pieces on everything from Fords to Ferraris this January. Subscribe today and get 3 issues of the UK’s best weekly car magazine delivered straight to your door for £3, then pay from just £37.49 every 13 issues.  

Your subscription include the latest breaking industry news, including our famous road tests, first drives of the hottest new cars and our opinion pieces from star columnists Steve Cropley, Matt Prior and James Ruppert.

The great value doesn’t stop here, either: Autocar subscribers also get to join Subscriber Extra, our special rewards and benefits programme. It includes exclusive weekly columns from our star editors directly to your inbox, ticket giveaways for prestigious events and discounts from our various partners, such as Beaulieu, home of the National Motor Museum.

Related articles

You can take advantage of the offer by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code JAN22ED. 

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 31st January 2022. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,950
79,344miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,400
66,496miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,413
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,450
44,433miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,700
50,592miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,845
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2016
£4,890
33,162miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2015
£4,927
88,380miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£4,990
48,579miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

RUF SCR 2021 review

RUF SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

RUF SCR 2021 review

RUF SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives