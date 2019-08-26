Munich, Paris... Stockport: visiting Mercedes' biggest European showroom

“The truth is I’d rather be on the front foot, investing in change, than doing nothing,” he continues. “Before we started this project we spent a lot of time looking at the landscape of the automotive retail industry: the biggest realisations were that it is inefficient and that everyone is doing the same thing, replicating the inefficiencies. This is our answer to that: one site where we can cater for an end-to-end customer journey and everything between purchases, too.”

Whether you own a Mercedes-Benz or a Smart, or want to buy a new or used one, the idea is that here lies the answer to whatever you might wish for. Hence the 70 new cars to look around, 100 used cars to consider, 30 service bays (six set up for one-hour servicing and open from 6.30am), massive car parking facilities and more. The difference here, says Webb, is that the scale allows them to drive down operating costs and put more focus on serving customers – even if they don’t (yet) own, or even want to buy, a car.

“Our doors are open to everyone,” he says. “They can come and use a desk, or have a coffee or watch a movie. We even have a golf simulator and a barista on site. They don’t need to talk to anyone about a car if they don’t want to. The belief is that if they experience the brand, then they will consider it when they are in the market to buy – and there is a lot of science that supports that hypothesis, not least from Mercedes-Benz World in Brooklands. We have to build long-term relationships, offering services beyond buying a car and which build loyalty.”

If that all sounds a bit ethereal, consider the tour Webb and his team went on before signing off on the project. They visited everywhere from car retailers in Shanghai to workspace specialists in Shoreditch and high-end hotels in Manchester in order to create the optimum conditions for workers and customers alike. In fact, he’s also recruited one of the staff he met in a hotel to lead his hospitality team (the venue includes meeting rooms and a cinema room that can be booked out), plus the barista he encountered while researching the service industry.