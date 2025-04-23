The summer of ’25 will mark the debut of an official new Mk1 Ford Escort RS.
Even tapping out that sentence feels surreal, but allowing a little bit of wiggle room for semantics and technicalities, it’s the truth. Every car will even have a fresh VIN stamped into a bona fide, Ford-signed plate beneath its featherlight carbonfibre bonnet.
Each of the 150 examples aims to be a spiritual and mechanical successor to the Escort RS2000 of 1968, to the extent that the chassis numbers will pick up where the old-timers’ once ended.
It’s all being masterminded by Coventry-based Boreham Motorworks, which is more than just an evocative name and striking typeface.
Boreham is a sub-division of newly formed mothership DRVN Automotive, which has lately brought together a gaggle of expert white-label engineering firms with the vision of creating the ultimate throwbacks (the ‘355 by Evoluto’ is also DRVN’s handiwork).
Boreham will be remastering a selection of household-name fast Fords from the past, having last year negotiated a decade-long brand-licence agreement with Ford. The Escort and RS200 will be the first two projects to break cover. And then? You can guess.
The main point – and the pivotal factor in Ford’s decision to get on board with the initiative – is that the cars are being manufactured to contemporary OEM levels of fit, finish and materials quality.
Think computer-aided design-engineering based on laser-scanned original blueprints; modern tolerances; wildly evocative, neo-analogue powertrains that capture the fierceness of yesteryear, only with today’s high precision, high output and, of course, reliability.
At the risk of being called a pedant, I would just point out that the RS2000 didnt exist in 68, so how can this be a mechanical and spiritual successor?
Nice though this is, the pricing seems to be out of wack, given the coost of the excellent Mk1 & Mk2 Escorts from MST