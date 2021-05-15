ICE age relics: The best used combustion engine bargains

If you're still unconvinced by electric power, second-hand ICEs are an option, and will be even after the UK government's ICE ban falls in 2030.

Alfa Romeo GTV

The GTV is remembered fondly for its engines, which helped the Alfa Romeo scoop our 1995 Car of the Year and Best Sports Car awards. Several changes were made to this handsome coupé throughout its production run. It was offered initially with a 155bhp 2.0-litre Twin Spark engine, before the arrival of a snarling 220bhp 3.0-litre Busso V6. A decent V6 GTV in Lusso trim will cost you upwards of £3500, while a well-loved Twin Spark can be picked up for just under £3000.

One we found: 1997 Alfa Romeo GTV 2.0 Twin Spark 16v, 56,000 miles, £2995

Aston Martin DB9

The DB9’s interior may seem quite dated now, but the 5.9-litre V12 under its bonnet is as timeless as they come. We all know how good the DB9 looks, and the convertible version draws you even closer to its iconic hearty growl. A good used DB9 could be a sound investment, and prices are still affordable, at around £32,000 for cars with 40,000 miles on the clock. Automatics are reasonably common, but keep an eye out for a sequential manual, because they’re rising in value.

One we found: 2007 Aston Martin DB9 5.9 manual, 63,000 miles, £29,950

Volkswagen Passat W8